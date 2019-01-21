The “ Africa Wealth Report 2018 ,” provides insights on wealth trends in African nations over the past 10 years, with projections for the next 10 years.

According to AfrAsia, the report was conducted based on country safety index - spotlight on the safest countries for women worldwide, residential estate ratings, luxury apartment ratings, car maintenance ratings, price per square meter stats for major wealth hotspots worldwide (cities and towns), car insurance ratings, restaurant ratings and hotel ratings.

This figure is expected to rise by 34% over the next 10 years, reaching $3.1 trillion by the end of 2027. The likes of Mauritius, Ghana, Rwanda and Uganda are expected to be the strongest performing wealth markets in Africa during this period (90% to 150% growth rates).

1. Johannesburg

Total wealth: $276 billion.

Major sectors: Financial services (banks), professional services (law firms, consultancies), construction, telecoms and basic materials.

2. Cape Town

Wealth: $155 billion

Major sectors: real estate, financial services (fund management), retail and tourism.

3. Cairo

Total wealth: $140 billion.

Major sectors: real estate & construction, financial services and basic materials.

4. Lagos

Total wealth: $108 billion.

Major sectors: basic materials, real estate & construction, telecoms, transport and financial services.

5. Durban

Total wealth: $55 billion.

Major sectors: real estate, finance, healthcare, construction, retail and transport.

6. Nairobi

Total wealth: $54 billion

Major sectors: financial services, real estate & construction, retail, tourism, FMCG, telecoms and basic materials.

7. Luanda

Total wealth: $49 billion

Major sectors: real estate & construction, transport and basic materials (oil & gas).

8. Pretoria

Total wealth: $48 billion

Major sectors: basic materials, manufacturing and financial services.

9. Casablanca

Total wealth: $42 billion

Major sectors: basic materials, manufacturing and financial services.

10. Accra

Total wealth: $38 billion

Major sectors: basic materials, manufacturing and financial services.

