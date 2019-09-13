  • Most of the top 15 universities in Africa are from South Africa.
  • According to Times Higher Education (THE) ranking, Egypt has 19, South Africa 9, Algeria 8, Nigeria 4, Tunisia 2 and Kenya with one university.
  • In Nigeria, Covenant University and the University of Ibadan made the top 15 in Africa.

The University of Cape Town has emerged as the top university in Africa in teaching, research, citations and international outlook, according to a new ranking by the Times Higher Education (THE).

The University was among the first 150 tertiary institutions in the world and the only African university.

On the continent, universities from South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria made the top 15 top learning institutions according to the report.

In Nigeria, Covenant University and the University of Ibadan made the top 15 in Africa while the University Of Lagos and University of Nigeria made the top 1000 in the world.
Covenant University

The World University ranking was released on Wednesday, September 11th. The Times Higher Education said the latest World University Rankings 2020 sampled almost 1,400 universities across 92 countries, standing as the largest and most diverse university rankings ever to date.

The top 15 universities in Africa right now:

University of Cape Town

  • South Africa
  • Africa: 1
  • World: 136 

University of the Witwatersrand 

  • South Africa 
  • Africa: 2
  • World: 194 

Stellenbosch University 

  • South Africa
  • Africa: 3
  • World: 251

Aswan University 

  • Egypt
  • Africa: 4
  • World: 400

Covenant University 

  • Nigeria 
  • Africa: 5
  • World: 400

University of KwaZulu-Natal 

  • South Africa
  • Africa: 6
  • World: 400

Mansoura University 

  • Egypt
  • Africa: 7
  • World: 500

University of Ibadan 

  • Nigeria
  • Africa: 8
  • World: 500

North-West University 

  • South Africa
  • Africa: 9
  • World: 600

Suez Canal University 

  • Egypt
  • Africa: 10
  • World: 600

Beni-Suef University

  • Egypt
  • Africa: 11
  • World: 600

Cairo University

  • Egypt
  • Africa: 12
  • World: 600

Ferhat Abbas Sétif University 1

  • Algeria
  • Africa: 13
  • World: 600

University of Johannesburg

  • South Africa
  • Africa: 14
  • World: 600

Kafrelsheikh University

  • Egypt
  • Africa: 15
  • World: 600