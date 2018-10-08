These are the 7 best RVs on the market for under $150,000

news

Forest River Inc

Recreational Vehicles, or RVs, are among the enduring symbols of American culture. These houses on wheels are the go-to modes of transportation for countless Americans when it comes to short camping journeys, college road trips, extended vacations through National Parks, or as actual homes for people to live in.

RVs form an indelible thread in the nation's cultural identity, one akin to apple pie or baseball. Having been around since the 1920s, the RV has been the subject of multiple films, and there are even books devoted specifically to RV enthusiasts. In the 1960s, Winnebago Industries began to mass produce their line of recreational vehicles to such an extent that the brand name became interchangeable with RV in the American lexicon.

While their bulky exterior and clumsy handling have made RVs the butt of some jokes, the vehicles are actually rather complex and interesting.

There are three classes of RVs. Class A, the largest, are built on a truck chassis, one almost as large as some buses, and are the most expensive and luxurious. Class C consists of mid-size RVs. They are smaller than Class A models, but are also built on trucks chassis. Class B RVs are the smallest of three groups. They are built on a conventional van chassis, and are occasionally called "campervans."

RVs cover a wide range of price points. Most fall between $60,000 and $200,000, but some more luxurious ones can go for millions of dollars.

Here's a list of the best Class A, Class B, and Class C RVs on the market for under $150,000.

*All prices listed are estimates based on the average price of 2018 or newer examples of each RV on RVTrader.com.