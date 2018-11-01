news

Orbitz.com recently completed a study where they published findings on the best and worst airports to be stranded in during the holiday season.

Using only the 15 busiest airports in the U.S. included a 2017 Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Airport Traffic Report, Orbitz then studied certain aspects about each travel hub to determine how attractive each one is to be stuck in.

Metrics included the number of shopping outlets, number of dining outlets, WiFi speed, the percentage on flights leaving on time, and the percentage of flights canceled.

Charlotte Douglass International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina came in last while the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia came in first.

When traveling during the holiday season, there's always a risk for weather disruptions and flight cancellations. Knowing which airports would be the best and the worst to be stranded in for an extended period of time seems like helpful information.

Luckily, one travel aggregator decided to study this scenario and make a definitive ranking.

Orbitz's methodology included nine specific metrics: number of shopping outlets, number of dining outlets, WiFi speed, number of members-only lounges, the price of members-only lounges, the number of public lounges, the price of public lounges, the percentage on flights leaving on time, and the percentage of flights canceled.

They applied points to each metric on a scale of 0-10, with 10 being the highest, and then divided the difference of the highest and lowest number within each metric in order to grant points where other airports sat relatively on the scale.

The study used over 18 separate websites and included information from the Bureau of Transportation.

"We know most travelers can’t realistically pick and choose which airports to avoid this holiday season," said Carey Malloy, brand director at Orbitz brand in a public statement. "But even if you’re traveling to an airport near the bottom of the list, this information can help you plan a more rewarding trip. Whether that’s peace of mind knowing you can quickly download a last-minute movie for the kids at Sea-Tac or as extravagant as ice skating at the Denver airport before takeoff, this list is here to help."

Take a look below at how each of the 15 busiest airports in the country scored, ranked from lowest to highest.