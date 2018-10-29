If you want to save major cash booking your next vacation, here are the best — and worst — times to buy your plane tickets, according to CheapAir.
Are you in need of a vacation, but have a bank account that disagrees? With a bit of forethought, you don't have to choose between a holiday and fiscal responsibility.
CheapAir.com analyzed over 917 million airfares and nearly 3 million individual trips in 8,000 markets to determine the best and worst time to buy plane tickets this year. Here are some of their findings.
You'll get the biggest selection of airlines and seats if you book 169 to 319 days in advance, but you'll also pay $50 more per ticket on average.
Fares tend to be within 5% of the lowest price when you book during this window.
Fares begin to rise two to three weeks before any given flight, and popular flights will begin to book out. You definitely don't want to try this around the holiday season.
Not only will you pay $35 more than the people who book their flights way in advance (169 to 319 days before), but getting a good deal is a long shot.
CheapAir calls this the "Hail Mary" of booking flights, because you'll end up paying an average of $208 more than during the prime booking window of 21 to 121 days in advance.
Wednesday offers the cheapest flights this year, followed closely by Tuesday. Sunday is the most expensive day to fly and will end up costing you an average of $76 more than a Wednesday flight.
It's best to buy tickets 14 to 160 days in advance over the summer, 21 to 110 days in advance over autumn/winter, and 46 to 122 days in advance over spring.
