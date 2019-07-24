Avengers: Endgame is now the highest-grossing movie of all time;

'Avengers: Endgame' has managed to dethrone Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

The Marvel superhero ended James Cameron's 10-year reign when it crossed $2.7902bn (£2.23bn) at the box office on July 21, 2019. Avatar has grossed $2.7897bn since it was released back in 2009.

Making the announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said, "You have to shout-out to Mr James Cameron, who held that title for a long time."

Cameron will "probably get the title again as soon as he puts out another movie," he added. "But for right now … 'Avengers: Endgame' is the biggest film of all time."

How Avengers: Endgame became the most successful movie in history

The Marvel blockbuster has broken and set several box office since its release in April. Breaking records previously held by 2018's 'Avengers: Infinity War', it amassed $853 million at the domestic box office and an extra $1.9 billion internationally.

It also did really well in Nigeria, debuting with N22.5 million on opening day. The superhero movie went on to make N188 million in its first weekend, setting a new record for the biggest opening in the country.

This title was previously held by 'Black Panther' after made N135.4 million in its first weekend. Then, it raked in a total of N304.9 million in seven days. It ruled the Nigerian box office for three weeks until 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' came out.

Reacting to the movie's international success, Alan Horn, Disney co-chairman and chief creative officer, said, "A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted 'Avengers: Endgame' to these historic heights."

