N'Djamena, Chad's largest city, is the most expensive city in Africa for 2019, according to a new report by Mercer.

Mercer uses current exchange rate figures and its international basket of goods and services from its Cost of Living Survey as base measurements for the ranking.

Business Insider SSA by Pulse looks at the 10 most and least expensive cities in Africa

N'Djamena, Chad's largest city, has been named as the most expensive city in Africa, according to a new report by Mercer.

Despite remaining the highest-ranking city in Africa, N'Djamena dropped to the 11th position in the world.

Mercer

The new report titled, 'Cost of Living stats for 209 cities,' focused on the priciest global cities around the world.

In its 25th edition, the survey considered the standard by which multinational companies and governments determine appropriate compensation for employees working abroad, according to the research firm.

Mercer

Mercer says it made use of exchange rate figures (as at March 2019) and its international basket of goods and services from its Cost of Living Survey as base measurements for the ranking. The rankings also determined by measuring the comparative costs of more than 200 items in each place, including everything from housing and transportation, to food, clothing, and entertainment.

Other expensive cities in Africa include Victoria (Seychelles) Kinshasa (DR Congo) while Lusaka (Zambia), Banjul (Gambia), Tunis (Tunisia) ranks as the least expensive cities in Africa and globally.

Mercer

Accra - Ghana is only the 18th position in Africa and 63rd in the world. Nairobi makes the 18th position in Africa and 97th in the world after Abuja, Nigeria (15th and 85th positions).

Business Insider SSA by Pulse looks at the 10 most and least expensive cities in Africa.

Most expensive cities in Africa 2019

10. Central Africa Republic - Bangui

9. Cameroon - Yaounde

8. Congo - Brazzaville

7. Cote D'Ivoire - Abidjan

6. Angola - Luanda

5. Nigeria - Lagos

4. Gabon - Libreville

3. DR Congo - Kinshasa

2. Seychelles - Victoria

1. Chad - N'Djamena

Least expensive cities in Africa for 2019

10. Algeria - Algiers

9. Johannesburg – South Africa

8. Zimbabwe - Harare

7. Botswana - Gaborone

6. Mauritania - Nouakchott

5. Malawi - Blantyre

4. Zambia - Lusaka

3. Namibia Windhoek

2. Gambia - Banjul

1. Tunisia - Tunis