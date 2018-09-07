Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

These are the most influential young Africans at the moment


Lifestyle These are the most influential young Africans at the moment

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Prominent among the 2018 honorees are Uganda’s Bobi Wine, Togo’s Farida Bemba Nabourema, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Nigeria’s Davido, Guinea’s ABD Traore, Kenya’s Xtian Dela, South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest and Tanzania’s Alikiba.

These are the most influential young Africans at the moment play 100 Most Influential Young Africans (Africa Youths Awards)

  • Young Africans are blazing various trails and promoting the positive image of Africa across the globe.

  • The 2018 honorees were listed for their individual and collective contributions towards positioning the image of Africa as frontrunners in their respective fields.

  • Prominent among the 2018 honorees are Uganda’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), Togo’s Farida Bemba Nabourema, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Nigeria’s Davido, Guinea’s ABD Traore, Kenya’s Xtian Dela, South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest and Tanzania’s Alikiba.

In politics, activism, entertainment, sports and digital space, young Africans are blazing various trails and promoting the positive image of Africa across the globe.

Most prominently are youths from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Tanzania.

They formed the majority of the most influential young Africans at the moment, according to 2018 list of 100 Most Influential Young Africans.

Africa Youths Awards, a platform for celebrating young Africans in Africa and the Diaspora, announced the 2018 list of 100 Most Influential Young Africans on September 4, 2018.

Launched in 2014, Prince Akpah, Founding President of the awards, said this year's list recorded 90 new entrants and 43 females.

ALSO READ: These are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world right now

According to the organisers, the honorees were listed for their individual and collective contributions towards positioning the image of Africa as frontrunners in their respective fields.

Prominent among the 2018 honorees are Uganda’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), Togo’s Farida Bemba Nabourema, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Nigeria’s Davido, Guinea’s ABD Traore, Kenya’s Xtian Dela, South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest and Tanzania’s Alikiba.

These are the 100 distinct young Africans in the world at the moment:

  1. ABD Traore

  2. Abdellah Mallek

  3. Adeola Fayehun

  4. Ahmed Musa

  5. Akwasi Frimpong

  6. AliKiba

  7. Ama Duncan

  8. Amina Rabar

  9. Amy Sarr Fall

  10. Ancillar Mangena-Nombewu

  11. Anita Adetola Adetoye

  12. Âurea Mouzinho

  13. Aya Chebbi

  14. Bamai Namata

  15. Bogolo Kenewendo

  16. Bonang Matheba

  17. Brian Amoateng

  18. Brian Mutebi

  19. Cassper Nyovest

  20. David Moinina Sengeh

  21.  David Adeleke - Davido

  22. Dikeledi Mokoena

  23. Dominique Alonga

  24. Dr Sandile Kubheka

  25. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

  26. Shakira Choonara

  27. Edem Agbana

  28. Ester Simon

  29. Falz

  30. Faraja Nyalandu

  31. Farida Bemba Nabourema

  32. Feka Parchibell Parch

  33. Frank Edwards

  34. Gideon Danso

  35. Hamamat Montia

  36. Hanane El Khader

  37. Herieth Paul

  38. Hodan Osman

  39. Ibrahim Ceesay

  40. Jennifer Bash

  41. Joybert Javnyuy

  42. Jumanne Mtambalike

  43. Kalidou Koulibaly

  44. Kelvin Nyame

  45. Kenneth Okwor

  46. Kenny Blaq

  47. Kevin Lubega

  48. Kgomotso Phatsima

  49. Kow Essuman

  50. Kungaba Fongoh Leonel

  51. Kwame A.A Opoku

  52. Luthando Shosha

  53. Mabutho Mthembu

  54. Maria Borges

  55. Mbali Ntuli

  56. Mbwana Samatta

  57. Medhi Benatia

  58. Millard Ayo

  59. Mohamed Salah

  60. Musawenkosi Saurombe

  61. Mwiya Musokotwane

  62. Nabimanya Humphrey

  63. Nana Aba Anamoah

  64. Nana Appiah Mensah

  65. Nasty C

  66. Nice Nailantei Leng’ete

  67. Nneile Nkholise

  68. Nomzamo Mbatha

  69. Nontokozo Madonsela

  70. Obinwanne Okeke

  71. Olasupo Abideen

  72. Orapeleng Modutle

  73. Pedro Lopes

  74. Percy Tau

  75. Prince Louis Omolayo Adekola

  76. Rachel Sibande

  77. Raphael Obonyo

  78. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu

  79. Sadio Mane

  80. Samuelle Dimairho

  81. Sandra Ochola

  82. Scheaffer Okore

  83. Sherrie Silver

  84. Sidiki Diabaté

  85. Simidele Adeagbo

  86. Stonebwoy

  87. Sylvester Chauke

  88. Takunda Chingonzo

  89. Thando Thabethe

  90. Toke Makinwa

  91. Tomi Adeyemi

  92. Tonye Rex Idaminabo

  93. Ubi Franklin

  94. Victor Moses

  95. Victoria Ibiwoye

  96. Wadi Ben-Hirki

  97. Xtian Dela

  98. Yannick Nzonde

  99. Yasmin Belo-Osagie

  100. Yusuf Bakhresa

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle These are the world's most active and inactive nationsbullet
3 Most Dangerous Check out the top 8 scariest towns in Ghanabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lifestyle These are the most popular African travel destinations for US Presidents
Andrew Jackson.
Lifestyle The adorable love stories of 11 presidents and their first ladies
Royal Caribbean: $353 at $2.20 per square foot
Lifestyle We compared the prices and amenities of standard rooms on Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and Carnival cruise lines — here's the one with the best bang for your buck
Governors Island is a car-free island that closes to visitors in the evening.
Lifestyle People are paying up to $700 a night to go 'glamping' in luxury tents with 1,500-thread count linens on an island in New York Harbor