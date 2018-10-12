Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa


Lifestyle These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right now

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa are the most powerful passports in Africa, according to a new research by Henley Passport Index.

These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right now play Mauritius passport (ionnews)

Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa are the most powerful passports in Africa, according to a new research by Henley Passport Index.

The index compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners Citizens, Seychelles now has the most powerful passport on the continent.

In the world ranking, Singapore takes the top place as 127 jurisdictions will welcome its holder to cross their borders free.

The report ranked passports of the world by their total visa-free score.

These are the most powerful passports in Africa:

1. Seychelles

World ranking: 21

These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right now play

Seychelles passport

(Seychelles News Agency)

 

It holder can enter 104 jurisdictions on visa-free
31 Visa on arrival
63 required visa

2. Mauritius

World ranking: 25

These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right now play (CGTN Africa)

 

Visa free: 99
Visa on Arrival: 32
Visa required: 67

3. South Africa

World ranking: 44

These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right now play

South Africa passport

(Intergate Immigration)

 

Visa free: 64
Visa on Arrival: 33
Visa required: 101

4. Botswana

World ranking: 58

These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right now play

Botswana passport

(Mmegi)

 

Visa free: 49
Visa on Arrival: 28
Visa required: 121

5. Lesotho

World ranking: 59

These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right now play

Lesotho passport

 

Visa free: 47
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 122

6. Swaziland

World ranking: 60

These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right now play

Swaziland passport

(Flickr)

 

Visa free: 46
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 123

7. Malawi

World ranking: 61

play


Visa free: 44
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 125

8. Kenya

World ranking: 62

These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right now play

Kenya passport

(The Standard)

 

Visa free: 39
Visa on Arrival: 33
Visa required: 126

9. Namibia

World ranking: 63

These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right now play

Namibia passport

(Lakeside Travel and Tour's Blog)

 

Visa free: 99
Visa on Arrival: 42
Visa required: 127

10. Gambia

World ranking: 64

Visa free: 45
Visa on Arrival: 25
Visa required: 128

Ghana is ranked on 15th on the list, while Cameroon and Nigeria are ranked 45th in Africa. Ghana holder can enter 39 countries on visa-free.

Nigeria and Cameroon are ranked 81 in the world. Nigerian holder can enter 23 jurisdictions on visa-free, 27 visa on arrival and 147 required a visa. For Cameroon, a holder can enter 19 nations on visa-free, 31 on visa on arrival and 148 required a visa from the country's holder.

In the world, the top 10 are:

1. Singapore

2. Germany

3. Denmark

4. Sweden

5. Finland

6. Luxembourg

7. Italy

8. France

9. Norway

10. Netherlands

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Tesla just released a new software update — these are the...bullet
3 Lifestyle Nigeria among 7 worst countries on World Bank's Human...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Armani's house on the island of Antigua.
Lifestyle Giorgio Armani is worth almost $9 billion and is one of the wealthiest men in fashion — here's a look at how the legendary designer spends his fortune
null
Lifestyle Meet the 'High Priest of Hollywood Tattoo Artists,' who started out illegally tattooing bike gangs and now calls Johnny Depp 'brother'
Tesla Model 3.
Lifestyle If you want to buy a Tesla, you have until October 15 to make sure you get the full $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs (TSLA)
Subaru Impreza.
Lifestyle These 10 cars have the best resale value after 5 years
X
Advertisement