Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa are the most powerful passports in Africa, according to a new research by Henley Passport Index.

The index compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners Citizens, Seychelles now has the most powerful passport on the continent.

In the world ranking, Singapore takes the top place as 127 jurisdictions will welcome its holder to cross their borders free.

The report ranked passports of the world by their total visa-free score.

These are the most powerful passports in Africa:

1. Seychelles

World ranking: 21

It holder can enter 104 jurisdictions on visa-free

31 Visa on arrival

63 required visa

2. Mauritius

World ranking: 25

Visa free: 99

Visa on Arrival: 32

Visa required: 67

3. South Africa

World ranking: 44

Visa free: 64

Visa on Arrival: 33

Visa required: 101

4. Botswana

World ranking: 58

Visa free: 49

Visa on Arrival: 28

Visa required: 121

5. Lesotho

World ranking: 59

Visa free: 47

Visa on Arrival: 29

Visa required: 122

6. Swaziland

World ranking: 60

Visa free: 46

Visa on Arrival: 29

Visa required: 123

7. Malawi

World ranking: 61



Visa free: 44

Visa on Arrival: 29

Visa required: 125

8. Kenya

World ranking: 62

Visa free: 39

Visa on Arrival: 33

Visa required: 126

9. Namibia

World ranking: 63

Visa free: 99

Visa on Arrival: 42

Visa required: 127

10. Gambia

World ranking: 64

Visa free: 45

Visa on Arrival: 25

Visa required: 128



Ghana is ranked on 15th on the list, while Cameroon and Nigeria are ranked 45th in Africa. Ghana holder can enter 39 countries on visa-free.

Nigeria and Cameroon are ranked 81 in the world. Nigerian holder can enter 23 jurisdictions on visa-free, 27 visa on arrival and 147 required a visa. For Cameroon, a holder can enter 19 nations on visa-free, 31 on visa on arrival and 148 required a visa from the country's holder.

In the world, the top 10 are:

1. Singapore

2. Germany

3. Denmark

4. Sweden

5. Finland

6. Luxembourg

7. Italy

8. France

9. Norway

10. Netherlands

