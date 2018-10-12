Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa are the most powerful passports in Africa, according to a new research by Henley Passport Index.
The index compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners Citizens, Seychelles now has the most powerful passport on the continent.
In the world ranking, Singapore takes the top place as 127 jurisdictions will welcome its holder to cross their borders free.
The report ranked passports of the world by their total visa-free score.
World ranking: 21
It holder can enter 104 jurisdictions on visa-free
31 Visa on arrival
63 required visa
World ranking: 25
Visa free: 99
Visa on Arrival: 32
Visa required: 67
World ranking: 44
Visa free: 64
Visa on Arrival: 33
Visa required: 101
World ranking: 58
Visa free: 49
Visa on Arrival: 28
Visa required: 121
World ranking: 59
Visa free: 47
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 122
World ranking: 60
Visa free: 46
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 123
World ranking: 61
Visa free: 44
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 125
World ranking: 62
Visa free: 39
Visa on Arrival: 33
Visa required: 126
World ranking: 63
Visa free: 99
Visa on Arrival: 42
Visa required: 127
World ranking: 64
Visa free: 45
Visa on Arrival: 25
Visa required: 128
Ghana is ranked on 15th on the list, while Cameroon and Nigeria are ranked 45th in Africa. Ghana holder can enter 39 countries on visa-free.
Nigeria and Cameroon are ranked 81 in the world. Nigerian holder can enter 23 jurisdictions on visa-free, 27 visa on arrival and 147 required a visa. For Cameroon, a holder can enter 19 nations on visa-free, 31 on visa on arrival and 148 required a visa from the country's holder.
1. Singapore
2. Germany
3. Denmark
4. Sweden
5. Finland
6. Luxembourg
7. Italy
8. France
9. Norway
10. Netherlands
Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:
IMF cuts Nigeria's growth projection to 1.9% over poor performance
Nigeria is planning to establish mobile courts to jail currency hawkers
Nigeria continues to hold interest rate at record-high of 14%
All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN forex saga
Passion Incubator cofounder talks to Business Insider about the Africa Business Festival
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi