  • Every year, TripAdvisor shares its Travellers' Choice awards for hotels in Africa and the world.
  • This year's list features the best 25 hotels in South Africa, Tanzania, Moroccco exluding Nigeria.
  • The number one slot goes to Constance Prince Maurice in Mauritius.

TripAdvisor has released the winners of its 2019 Travellers' Choice awards for hotels just in time for you to serve some serious travel inspiration for the year.

The annual awards, currently in their 17th year, showcases top hotels across the continent. They are ranked across several categories including Luxury, Bargain, Romance, Family, Small, Best Service, B&Bs and Inn, Romance.

Reviews and opinions gathered from millions of TripAdvisor visitors are also considered. To make the list, each hotel has to deliver "remarkable service, quality, and value."

Here are the top 25 best hotels in Africa, according to the travel company:

(1) Constance Prince Maurice - Pointe de Flacq, Mauritius

(2) The Oyster Box - Umhlanga Rocks, South Africa

(3) LUX* Belle Mare - Belle Mare, Mauritius

(4) The Residence Zanzibar -Kizimkazi, Tanzania

(5) Baraza Resort & Spa, Zanzibar - Bwejuu, Tanzania

(6) Cape Grace - Cape Town Central, South Africa

(7) LUX* Grand Gaube - Grand Gaube, Mauritius

(8) The Oberoi, Mauritius - Pointe Aux Piments, Mauritius

(9) Selman Marrakech - Marrakech, Morocco

(10) Diamonds Mequfi Beach Resort - Mecufi, Mozambique

(11) Tamassa Resort - Bel Ombre, Mauritius

(12) LUX* Le Morne - Le Morne, Mauritius

(13) Hemingways Nairobi - Nairobi, Kenya

(14) Kapama River Lodge - Kapama Private Game Reserve, South Africa

(15) One&Only Cape Town - Cape Town Central, South Africa

(16) Breezes Beach Club & Spa, Zanzibar - Bwejuu, Tanzania

(17) Constance Belle Mare Plage - Belle Mare, Mauritius

(18) Four Seasons Resort Marrakech - Marrakech, Morocco

(19) Hotel Dar Zitoune - Taroudant, Morocco

(20) Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita - Beau Champ, Mauritius

(21) Constance Aiyana - Pemba Island, Zanzibar Archipelago

(22) MAIA Luxury Resort & Spa - Anse Louis, Seychelles

(23) Royal St Andrews Hotel - Port Alfred, South Africa

(24) andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge - Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania

(25) Constance Lemuria - Anse Kerlan, Seychelles

