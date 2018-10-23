Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle These are the very best cities to celebrate Halloween in this year

  • Published: , Refreshed:

From Seattle, Washington, to Miami, Florida, here are the cities WalletHub deem the best places to spend Halloween.

The survey took into account weather, activities, and safety. play

The survey took into account weather, activities, and safety.

(Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Where you spend Halloween can be just as important how you spend the holiday.

To find the best places to spend Halloween, INSIDER consulted WalletHub's 2018 list of best cities for Halloween. The personal finance website collected data on 100 of the most populated cities in the US based on "trick-or-treater friendliness," activities, and weather, while also calculating the city's weight average across the metrics to determine an overall score.

Read on to find out the top 30 cities to visit this holiday, from New York to Minneapolis.

30. Seattle, Washington

30. Seattle, Washington play

30. Seattle, Washington

(George Rose/Getty Images)

Seattle may be known as a city that's constantly raining, but it's Halloween weather forecast ranked it at number two in WalletHub's study. Between that and it's solid lineup of fun and affordable festivities, Seattle is a great choice for spending the holiday.



29. Minneapolis, Minnesota

29. Minneapolis, Minnesota play

29. Minneapolis, Minnesota

(PunkToad/Flickr)

Minnesota is home to the first citywide Halloween celebration, which took place in Anoka in 1921. So it's fitting that another Minnesota city has made the list.

Minneapolis is up there primarily for it's beautiful fall weather, ranking it 11th in that category in the study.



28. Riverside, California

28. Riverside, California play

28. Riverside, California

(a1mega/Flickr)

You can't go wrong spending Halloween in Riverside. It ranked 26th in "trick-or-treater friendliness" and 39th in Halloween activities.



27. Fremont, California

27. Fremont, California play

27. Fremont, California

(Rob Calderwood/Flickr)

Fremont is another trick-or-treater friendly location, ranking 14th out of 100.



26. Newark, New Jersey

26. Newark, New Jersey play

26. Newark, New Jersey

(Paul Sableman/Flickr)

Newark is a solid choice for Halloween when it comes to both trick-or-treating and festive activities. Just ignore the fact that it ranked 94th in weather.



25. San Francisco, California

25. San Francisco, California play

25. San Francisco, California

(Andrey Bayda/Shutterstock)

San Francisco is a great place for both fun Halloween activities and gorgeous fall weather. If it gets foggy, that's even better. It also ranked third among the cities in the study for most candy and chocolate stores per capita, which, Halloween or not, always helps.



24. Arlington, Texas

24. Arlington, Texas play

24. Arlington, Texas

(Katherine Welles/Shutterstock)

Arlington is a great place for families to spend a relaxing Halloween, ranking 18th for trick-or-treating and 25th for the weather forecast. Since it ranked 78th in events, it probably won't be getting too out of control.



23. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

23. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania play

23. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Philadelphia may have one of the worst weather forecasts among the 100 cities included, but what it lacks in climate it makes up for in trick-or-treating. But the less-than-ideal weather could add another level of spookiness to trick-or-treating.



22. Sacramento, California

22. Sacramento, California play

22. Sacramento, California

(zrfphoto / iStock)

Sacramento is a great place to spend Halloween because of its wide range of affordable events. It has some of the lowest average prices for Halloween parties among the cities listed in the study, and when you're already spending money on a costume, you can't go wrong with saving some money.



21. Boston, Massachusetts

21. Boston, Massachusetts play

21. Boston, Massachusetts

(Katie Haugland/Flickr)

Boston is a gorgeous and bustling city with many fun Halloween activities to attend, if you can bare the cold weather. What hurts its score, according to WalletHub, is the low percentage of trick-of-treaters, because you're not going to find too many kids running around this very urban landscape.



20. Plano, Texas

Plano. play

Plano.

(Michael Barera/Wikimedia Commons)

Plano has the third lowest crime rate out of the cities in this study, which makes it a safe place to trick-or-treat with kids. Between that and the beautiful weather, Plano is a great city to spend Halloween.



19. Hialeah, Florida

19. Hialeah, Florida play

19. Hialeah, Florida

(Phillip Pessar/Flickr)

Hialeah placed 10th in the study for "trick-or-treater friendliness" because of its high percentage of potential trick-or-treaters.



18. Miami, Florida

18. Miami, Florida play

18. Miami, Florida

(Marc Averette/ Wikimedia Commons)

Miami is a hub for partying and entertainment throughout the year, so spending Halloween there is bound to be fun. Although it may not be the most trick-or-treater friendly city, placing 55th out of 100 in that category in the study, it's drenched in fun and affordable events for adults.



17. Long Beach, California

17. Long Beach, California play

17. Long Beach, California

(Shutterstock/Jon Bilous)

Long Beach is another city that's remains relatively consistent across the board. From the trick-or-treating to the weather, Long Beach is a great location for the family this Halloween.

The only thing it's lacking in is a wide variety of activities, placing in 34th in the "Halloween fun" category. But still, you can't go wrong spending Halloween by the beach.



16. Fresno, California

16. Fresno, California play

16. Fresno, California

(Shutterstock)

Fresno is another excellent location for kids, ranking eighth in the category because of it's high percentage of potential trick-or-treaters.



15. Laredo, Texas

15. Laredo, Texas play

15. Laredo, Texas

(Wikimedia Commons)

Laredo placed fifth in "trick-or-treater friendliness," primarily because it has the highest percentage of potential trick-or-treaters amongst all the cities included in the study.



14. San Jose, California

14. San Jose, California play

14. San Jose, California

(Getty/Justin Sullivan)

San Jose is located in Silicon Valley, so the trick-or-treating there has to be top notch. Additionally, San Jose placed 18th in "Halloween fun."



13. Anaheim, California

13. Anaheim, California play

13. Anaheim, California

(David Jafra/Flickr)

Aside from the fact that Disneyland in Anaheim is an amazing way to spend Halloween, the city is a highly populated area, which makes it a great place for trick-or-treaters to stock up on candy.



12. Chula Vista, California

12. Chula Vista, California play

12. Chula Vista, California

(Flickr/Allan Ferguson)

Chula Vista is up there in terms of both weather forecast and low crime rate, and is another great option for having a consistently positive Halloween experience, especially for families.



11. Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert. play

Gilbert.

(Cygnusloop99/Wikimedia Commons)

Gilbert has the second lowest crime rate among the cities listed in the study, which is why it placed third in the trick-or-treating category.



10. St. Paul, Minnesota

10. St. Paul, Minnesota play

10. St. Paul, Minnesota

(Saibal Ghosh/Shutterstock)

St. Paul is one city with more consistent rankings across the categories in the study. It placed 11th in both trick-or-treating and weather, and 31st in "Halloween fun" because it's a bit smaller than the other cities.



9. Irving, Texas

Streetscape along Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, Texas. play

Streetscape along Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, Texas.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Irving placed seventh in "trick-or-treater friendliness," because of its large number of trick-or-treaters, which makes it a fun, family-oriented place to spend Halloween.



8. Las Vegas, Nevada

8. Las Vegas, Nevada play

8. Las Vegas, Nevada

(Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock)

Las Vegas can show anyone a great time throughout the year, and Halloween is no exception. The endless array of entertainment, bars and lights placed Las Vegas at number four for "Halloween fun."



7. Chicago, Illinois

7. Chicago, Illinois play

7. Chicago, Illinois

(sreenath_k / iStock)

Chicago placed seventh in the "Halloween fun" category because of the number of bars and Halloween events that are entertaining and affordable.



6. Santa Ana, California

Santa Ana. play

Santa Ana.

(sean ehrke/Shutterstock)

Santa Ana is the second most populated city in Orange County, which explains why it ranks number two on the highest number of potential trick-or-treating stops.



5. San Diego, California

5. San Diego, California play

5. San Diego, California

(Shutterstock/Sebastien Burel)

San Diego has the number one weather forecast for Halloween, which is one of the primary reasons why it places fifth in this study. There's also plenty of events, so you're guaranteed to have a good time.



4. Irvine, California

4. Irvine, California play

4. Irvine, California

(Shutterstock)

Irvine has a high "trick-or-treater friendliness" ranking in this study, because it has the lowest crime rate of all of the cities listed. This, along with the potential to score king-sized candy bars, makes Irvine a solid choice for Halloween, especially with kids.



3. Los Angeles, California

3. Los Angeles, California play

3. Los Angeles, California

(Shutterstock)

Los Angeles is another one of those cities that has just about everything, and that's why it placed third in the "Halloween fun" category. From the candy and costume stores to the wide variety of events, you're never out of luck if you're celebrating Halloween.

It did place 22nd out of 100 in the Halloween weather category because, despite there being no seasons, the weather is always gorgeous.



2. Jersey City, New Jersey

2. Jersey City, New Jersey play

2. Jersey City, New Jersey

(Walter Hickey / Business Insider)

Jersey City scored first in the study's "trick-or-treater friendliness" category, but 94th out of 100 for Halloween weather because of the potential for freezing temperatures and rain.



1. New York, New York

1. New York, New York play

1. New York, New York

(Shutterstock/turtix)

New York City's got everything, and that's why it's the best place to celebrate Halloween. It has the most candy stores, chocolate stores, and costume stores, and placed second in the "trick-or-treater friendliness" category because there isn't too much walking involved to hit plenty of buildings to trick-or-treat.

The only thing that hurt its score was the Halloween weather, understandably so, since October in New York can feel like the dead of winter.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Top Articles

1 Lifestyle The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' has married his...bullet
2 Lifestyle The 10 richest people in Africa and where their billions...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

You might want to stick to drinking water.
Lifestyle 5 things you think are more hydrating than a glass of water but aren't
Different coping techniques work for different people.
Lifestyle I have a diagnosed panic disorder — here's the one thing that helps me manage my thoughts
Jada Pinkett Smith's two children are named Jaden and Willow.
Lifestyle Jada Pinkett Smith says she teaches her son and daughter about consent in the same way because 'boys are taken advantage of' too
Kate Middleton channeled her inner Disney princess.
Lifestyle Kate Middleton wore a mermaid gown with one of Princess Diana's tiaras and she looks like a real-life Cinderella
X
Advertisement