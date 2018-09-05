WHO estimated that more than a quarter of the people worldwide risk a raft of health problems due to inactive exercise.
The report conducted by WHO researchers for their study in The Lancet Global health estimated that more than a quarter of the people worldwide risk a raft of health problems due to inactive exercise.
The report ranked Uganda as the most energetic with just 5.5% people not sufficiently active while it described Kuwait as the world’s most inactive.
According to the WHO, in Kuwait, Saudi Arabi, Iraq and American Samoa, more than half of the population doesn’t get enough exercise.
Among developed nations, it ranked the US 143rd on the list, the U.K. 123rd while Australia came in at 97th, with the higher numbers indicating a more inactive population.
While Sub-Saharan Africa recorded the lowest level of physical activity in men (<20%) in 2016.
The health problems associated with inactive exercise, according to the report include heart disease, type-2 diabetes and some cancers.
Where prevalence was higher than 50%
- Kuwait 67%
- Saudi Arabia 53%
- Iraq 52%
Where prevalence was lower than 10% in seven countries Uganda
- Lesotho
- Tanzania
- Niue
- Vanuatu
- Togo
- Mozambique
- Uganda
The study based its assessment on self-reported activity levels from 358 population-based surveys in 168 countries, consisting of around 1.9 million people.
