Three new Nigerian movies are coming to the popular American streaming app.

From September 1, 2019, viewers will be able to watch three films directed by Kunle Afolayan.

They are “October 1,” “Mokalik,” and “The Bridge.

Back in July 2019, Kunle Afolayan revealed that Netflix has acquired some of his movies.

Announcing the deal at the maiden edition of the French-Nigerian Cinema Days, Nigerian actor, director and producer said, “I wish to inform you that Netflix has acquired Mokalik and some of my other films."

Starting from September 1, 2019, some of these movies will be available on the popular American streaming app.

They are:

“The Bridge”

Set in Ilorin, Kwara State, The Bridge follows the story of Obadare, a Yoruba prince and Stella, a young lady from a distinguished Igbo family whose relationship is threatened by tribal prejudice and intrusion from parents.

Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile makes her feature film debut alongside Demola Adedoyin, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Zack Orji, Kunle Afolayan, Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami, Lere Paimo Wole Olowomojuore, Lanre Hassan, Jimoh Aliu and Mama Ray-Eyiwumi.

“October 1”

Set in a time where the country is preparing for independence in 1960, October 1 tells the story of a police officer named Danladi Waziri who is posted to a remote town to investigate and solve the frequent female murder cases in the community.

Written by Tunde Babalola, it stars renowned actors like Sadiq Daba, Kayode Olaiya, David Bailie, Kehinde Bankole, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Kunle Afolayan, Femi Adebayo and Bimbo Manuel.

Netflix acquired the worldwide online distribution rights to Afolayan’s critically acclaimed movie back in January 2015.

“Mokalik”

Set in an automobile repair workshop (mechanic village), it tells the story of an 11-year-old boy named Ponmile born into a middle-class family who spends his days as a lowly apprentice at the workshop to gain a different perspective on life.

According to the director, Mokalik was inspired by his real-life experience. He said, “Visiting the mechanic workshop after about 15 years opened my eyes to a lot of things that I believe the world should know about our local auto car repairs industry.”

It features Femi Adebayo, Fathia Williams, Samuel Oludayo Akinpelu, Abdulateef Adedimeji, Charles Okocha, Samuel Ajibola, Wale Akorede, popular singer Simisola Ogunleye and former Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi Bakre.

These three films join the growing number of Nollywood movies available on the streaming platform.