These popular Chinese street food noodles are made with green bean jelly and served with extra spicy sauce


  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • ShangXin LiangFen is a dish made out of transparent jelly noodles.
  • The dish is a popular street food in the Sichuan province in China.
  • The jelly is made from green bean starch and hot water.
  • We visited Yun restaurant in London to see how it's made.

ShangXin LiangFen is a dish made out of transparent jelly noodles. The jelly is made from green bean starch and hot water.

The dish, which literally means Sad Jelly Noodle, is a popular street food in the Sichuan province in China.

"It's called ShangXin LiangFen because when you eat the spice, all the sadness, all the emotion, it will all wash out because of the really spicy sauce from the jelly noodle," Queenie Tam from Yun restaurant in London, where the dish is served, told Business Insider.

Along with the spicy sauce, the noodles are topped with garlic, coriander, pickles, spices, and more.

You can find Yun at Chinese Food Festival in London.

Produced and filmed by Claudia Romeo

