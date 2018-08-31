Pulse.com.gh logo
This $11 million 'Guggenheim-meets-spaceship' home in Washington comes with an archery range, a saltwater pool, and an electric bill that can be as low as $21


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Derrick Louie, Clarity Northwest Photography

  • An $11 million "Guggenheim-meets-spaceship" home in Washington state just went on the market — and the electric bill can be as low as $21.
  • Electricity costs are minimal because the 8,462 square foot house was built to be self-sustaining.
  • The ultra-modern home sits on 85 acres of land with gardens, water features, a lap-swimming pool, an archery range, and a separate three-bedroom guesthouse.
  • The interior was designed to be free-flowing and intertwined with nature.

An ultra-modern home in Washington state has just gone on the market for $11 million — and despite its 8,462 square footage, it was built to be so sustainable that the electric bill can be as shockingly low as $21 a month.

The contemporary house, which the current owner describes as "Guggenheim-meets-spaceship," was built in 2005 and has been on the market for two weeks, according to listing agent Michael Morrison.

The home is ideal for someone who doesn't want to be in the hustle and bustle, but who wants to be near it, Morrison told Business Insider. It's set on 85 acres about 70 miles from Seattle.

Here's a look inside.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

