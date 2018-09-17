This 116-year-old luxury resort may look like a European castle, but it's actually tucked away in the mountains of New Hampshire

Shutterstock/travelview
The Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire is "one of the original grand resorts of New England," according to Suzanne Joyella, a representative for the resort.
With its "stately guest rooms, sensational dining, full-service spa, skiing, and 27 holes of golf," the resort offers something for everyone, Joyella told Business Insider.
Industrialist Joseph Stickney had the hotel built between 1900 and 1902 — and it's rumored that his wife, Carolyn, who died in 1936, still haunts the hotel. Forbes included Omni Mount Washington Resort in a 2017 list of America's 25 most haunted hotels. But not to worry: Carolyn is a well-mannered ghost, according to Town and Country magazine.
