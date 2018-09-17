This 116-year-old luxury resort may look like a European castle, but it's actually tucked away in the mountains of New Hampshire

news

Shutterstock/travelview

It may resemble a European castle, but this luxury resort is tucked away in the woods of New Hampshire.

Omni Mount Washington Resort was ranked the best hotel in New Hampshire by the US News and World Report.

At the resort, guests can fly through treetops on zip line, play tennis, take a horse-drawn sleigh ride in the winter, and get massages, anti-aging manicures, facials, and many other treatments at a 25,000-square-foot spa.

Rates are $350 to $500 a night on average but can range up to $700 for family suites.

The hotel is rumored to be haunted by a well-mannered ghost.

The Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire is "one of the original grand resorts of New England," according to Suzanne Joyella, a representative for the resort.

With its "stately guest rooms, sensational dining, full-service spa, skiing, and 27 holes of golf," the resort offers something for everyone, Joyella told Business Insider.

Industrialist Joseph Stickney had the hotel built between 1900 and 1902 — and it's rumored that his wife, Carolyn, who died in 1936, still haunts the hotel. Forbes included Omni Mount Washington Resort in a 2017 list of America's 25 most haunted hotels. But not to worry: Carolyn is a well-mannered ghost, according to Town and Country magazine.

Take a look at the hotel and grounds below.