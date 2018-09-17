Pulse.com.gh logo
This 116-year-old luxury resort may look like a European castle, but it's actually tucked away in the mountains of New Hampshire


Shutterstock/travelview

  • It may resemble a European castle, but this luxury resort is tucked away in the woods of New Hampshire.
  • Omni Mount Washington Resort was ranked the best hotel in New Hampshire by the US News and World Report.
  • At the resort, guests can fly through treetops on zip line, play tennis, take a horse-drawn sleigh ride in the winter, and get massages, anti-aging manicures, facials, and many other treatments at a 25,000-square-foot spa.
  • Rates are $350 to $500 a night on average but can range up to $700 for family suites.
  • The hotel is rumored to be haunted by a well-mannered ghost.

The Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire is "one of the original grand resorts of New England," according to Suzanne Joyella, a representative for the resort.

With its "stately guest rooms, sensational dining, full-service spa, skiing, and 27 holes of golf," the resort offers something for everyone, Joyella told Business Insider.

Industrialist Joseph Stickney had the hotel built between 1900 and 1902 — and it's rumored that his wife, Carolyn, who died in 1936, still haunts the hotel. Forbes included Omni Mount Washington Resort in a 2017 list of America's 25 most haunted hotels. But not to worry: Carolyn is a well-mannered ghost, according to Town and Country magazine.

Take a look at the hotel and grounds below.

