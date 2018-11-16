news

Silversea

A luxury cruise ship will take passengers on a 140-day journey that spans all seven continents and costs up to $240,000 per person.

Cruising company Silversea claims that its ship, "Silver Whisper," will be the first to cruise to all seven continents.

The journey will kick off in 2020 and visit more than 62 ports in at least 32 countries.

Mumbai, The cruise begins in Florida and ends in Amsterdam , stopping along the way at ports that include Singapore Rome , and Antarctica.

If a typical seven-day cruise that stops at only a few ports doesn't appeal to you, then maybe this new ultra-luxurious world cruise is for you.

In 2020, cruising company Silversea is kicking off a 140-day cruise that will make stops on all seven continents — and it will cost between $62,000 and $240,000 per person.

Dubbed "Legends of Cruising," the trip begins in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 6, 2020, and will stop at 62 ports in more than 32 countries by the time it ends up in Amsterdam on May 25. Up to 382 guests will be on board.

"Unlike any other World Cruise ever conceived, Legends of Cruising takes you on a journey that lets you set foot on all seven continents," reads Silversea's website.

According to the website, "there are those who believe they belong to the 1%, and those who actually do. And then there are those who are part of the 1% of the 1%." It's those people Silversea envisions embarking on the Legends of Cruising.

Here's a look at the super-luxe ship: