Courtesy of Jacob Elliott

San Francisco has a new contender for the city's most expensive home: 950 Lombard was recently listed at $45 million.

If it sells at asking price, it will shatter the city's current real estate record of $38 million.

The compound features an infinity pool, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a four-car garage.

San Francisco is notorious for its overpriced housing market (60% of tech workers now say they can't afford homes), and nowhere is that more evident than in a new $45 million listing in Russian Hill.

The home straddles two hillside lots and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in addition to an array of terraces and wellness features, including an infinity pool, a wellness center, and a Japanese water filtration system.

If it sells for its asking price, it will shatter the current real estate record. According to Curbed San Francisco, that record is held by the penthouse apartment at 181 Fremont, which was listed at $42 million and sold for $38 million.

Here's a look inside the compound: