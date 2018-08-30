Pulse.com.gh logo
This $85 million NYC condo comes with 2 tickets to outer space, a $1 million yacht, 2 Rolls-Royce Phantoms, and a Lamborghini


Courtesy of Daniel Neiditch

  • An $85 million penthouse apartment in New York City comes with some mind-blowing extras.
  • The buyer of the 10-bedroom condo in Manhattan will get two tickets for a trip to outer space.
  • They'll also be given a $1 million yacht, a one-year vacation rental in the Hamptons, two Rolls-Royce Phantoms, and a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster.
  • Celebrities including Brendan Fraser, Jeremy Piven, and Hilary Duff are said to have called the building home.

A luxury duplex penthouse in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood will cost you a cool $85 million, but some sweet perks come along with the hefty purchase.

Most notably, the buyer of 635 W. 42nd St. #45 will get two tickets for a trip to outer space, each worth $250,000.

The 10-bedroom penthouse of the Atelier Condominiums complex has been on the market for two years, according to Daniel Neiditch, the president of Atelier Condominiums and River2River Realty. Fortune magazine reported that it's been for up sale for five years.

Neiditch told Business Insider the listing was recently put back on the market with added bonuses — including the space trip — and an extra 5,000 square feet, so it now occupies the entire top floor of the building and half the floor below.

Celebrities and other prominent names love living in the building for its privacy, security, and location, according to Neiditch.

Here's a look inside.

