news

Kiev-based illustrator Daria Artemieva specializes in drawing iconic Disney characters with a modern twist: she turns them into millennials.

With over 100K Instagram followers, Artemieva's renditions are popular with fans of the franchise and the general public alike. Both classic and new characters are fair game for an Artemieva-drawn transformation: Princess Jasmine trades her magic carpet in for a purple yoga mat, and Moana throws on a baseball cap and eats In-N-Out.

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite Disney princess would look like in 2018.

While drawing these millennial renditions, artist Daria Artemieva strives to preserve details.

She lets color schemes, themes, and the overall essence of the original Disney princesses shine through in their new looks. Check out Cinderella's cat-eye sunglasses — it's a style that was popular in the 1950s, which is when Disney's iconic "Cinderella" target="_blank" was released.

Look closely at Princess Jasmine's magic carpet — it's actually a yoga mat.

Snow White trades in her signature dress for a hip button-up skirt and takes a selfie.

And millennial Pocahontas has a Coachella backdrop.

The trendy music festival comes around every spring in Indigo, California, and it's a hub for fashionable millennials and celebrities. Most of Artemieva's drawings have photographic backgrounds like this one, adding to the modernity of the image.

Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" sips on a Coke.

Notice the rose embroidered onto her overalls — a clever nod to "The Enchanted Rose" from the 1991 Disney film.

Ariel prefers Starbucks. The baristas even spelled her name right.

If you look closely, you'll see a tattoo of Flounder — Ariel's best friend under the sea — on her right arm.

Artemieva also likes to include facts about the original Disney movies in her Instagram posts, which she writes in Russian and English.

In her Cinderella post, for instance, she writes: "The entire film was shot in live-action before animators began drawing. Filmmakers used this technique to get a better idea of how they wanted the characters to move around in the environment."

Artemieva's princesses certainly interact with their modern environments.

She draws both classic and new princesses — like this rendition of Tiana, from 2009's "The Princess and the Frog."

Check out Princess Aurora's "Sleeping Beauty"-themed pajamas.

Fittingly, she's eating breakfast in bed.

And the outdoorsy Mulan is chilling at the beach.

Artemieva often draws the princesses more than once. Here's one version of Moana...

This rendition of Moana isn't a far cry from her original Disney character, who lives by the beach in Maui, Hawaii.

...and here she is scarfing down some In-N-Out.

It doesn't get much more West-Coast millennial than that.

And if you're a sucker for Disney love, Artemieva recently started drawing famous Disney couples as millennials.

Check them all out on her Instagram, here.