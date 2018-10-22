Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle This artist draws famous historical figures as modern-day millennials — and the portraits are hilariously accurate

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tel-Aviv-based illustrator, content creator, and character designer Amit Shimoni has two passions: history and hipsters. He's combined them for his latest project, called "HIPSTORY," which reimagines iconic historical figures as modern-day hipsters.

Barack Obama. play

Barack Obama.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

Tel-Aviv-based illustrator, content creator, and character designer Amit Shimoni has two passions: history and hipsters.

Since 2014, he's been working on a series of illustrations called "HIPSTORY" target="_blank" — a reimagining of iconic historical figures as modern-day hipsters. And with almost 20,000 Instagram followers, he's quickly gaining a large following for his work.

Everyone from Abraham Lincoln to Hillary Clinton is fair game for a Shimoni-drawn transformation: JFK gets a hipster haircut, Queen Elizabeth dons a flower crown, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel rocks black lipstick.

Keep scrolling to see some of Shimoni's coolest "hipstorical" portraits.

"Hipster" Donald Trump fashions an ironic Hawaiian shirt — and an even bigger hair swoop.

Donald Trump. play

Donald Trump.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

Shimoni creates a new addition for the HIPSTORY series every two months, according to his post on Bored Panda.



Each figure's new look is carefully crafted, and Shimoni has an eye for detail.

Hillary Clinton. play

Hillary Clinton.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)


Like the "Moby Dick" tattoo on Barack Obama's right arm.

play

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

It's important, says Shimoni, that the illustrations still convey the essence of the person. He chose to incorporate "Moby Dick" into Obama's new look, for instance, because it's one of the former president's favorite books.



Or Frida Kahlo's tattoo of her husband, Diego Rivera, on her left arm.

Frida Kahlo. play

Frida Kahlo.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

Kahlo was known for her portraits, and she often incorporated the face of her husband, Rivera, into her art.



Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, sports a blonde hair streak.

Kim Jong-un. play

Kim Jong-un.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

Shimoni says he chooses to include controversial leaders, like Jon-un, because they will " target="_blank"shape the future of tomorrow."



Check out Einstein's "E = mc2" neck tattoo.

Albert Einstein. play

Albert Einstein.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)


And MLK's "Dream Big" baseball cap.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. play

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

It's an allusion to 1963's "I Have A Dream" speech.



Van Gogh has only one bluetooth ear bud — a clever nod to the artist having cut off his right ear in 1888.

Vincent Van Gogh. play

Vincent Van Gogh.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

Also notice "hipster" Van Gogh's sunflower t-shirt and "chair" target="_blank" neck tattoo, both references to some of his more famous works of art.



Nelson Mandela rocks a "fade" haircut, a staple of the 1990s that's recently been revived by hipsters.

Nelson Mandela. play

Nelson Mandela.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

There are many different kinds of fade haircuts to choose from these days.



Queen Elizabeth swaps her usual hat in favor of a flower crown.

Queen Elizabeth II. play

Queen Elizabeth II.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

In reality, England's queen has a list of fashion do's and don'ts that are strictly followed by the Royal Family.



Surrealist Salvador Dalí probably would have loved his 2018 look.

Salvador Dalí. play

Salvador Dalí.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

Shimoni even included a tattoo of a Chupa Chups lollipop underneath Dalí's right collarbone. Dalí designed the brand's logo in 1969.



And Princess Diana would have loved her red ribbon pin.

Princess Diana. play

Princess Diana.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

The Princess of Wales made strides in de-stigmatizing AIDS (represented by a red ribbon) throughout the 1980s and '90s.



Abraham Lincoln looks fittingly debonair.

Abraham Lincoln. play

Abraham Lincoln.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

As the age-old saying goes: history repeats itself. Many hipsters sport beards similar to Abe's in 2018, which is why Shimoni chose to include it in his illustration.



"Hipster" Gandhi looks like a super chill dude.

Mahatma Gandhi. play

Mahatma Gandhi.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)


And Pablo Picasso wears a silk jacket, printed with his own painting.

Pablo Picasso. play

Pablo Picasso.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

The famous black-and-white design is from "Guernica," target="_blank" one of Picasso's more politically influenced pieces depicting the Spanish Civil War.



A gold chain peeks out of Vladimir Putin's hip bowling shirt.

Vladimir Putin. play

Vladimir Putin.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)


German Chancellor Angela Merkel rocks dark lips and platinum hair.

Angela Merkel. play

Angela Merkel.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)


It didn't seem possible, but JFK's hair actually looks even better in "2018."

John F. Kennedy. play

John F. Kennedy.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)


Argentinian revolutionary Che Guevara gets an updated version of his classic beret.

Che Guevara. play

Che Guevara.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

Instead of the iconic red star, Guevara's "hipster" beanie has an Adidas logo.



Ultimately, Shimoni's goal is "to give today's generation access to history's leaders."

Winston Churchill. play

Winston Churchill.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

Winston Churchill is almost unrecognizable as a hipster, but that's precisely Shimoni's mission — to create fresh and renewed interest in history's oft-inaccessible figureheads.



But then there's Andy Warhol — who looks curiously the same.

Andy Warhol. play

Andy Warhol.

(Courtesy Amit Shimoni)

Some visionaries are just ahead of their time.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



