Tel-Aviv-based illustrator, content creator, and character designer Amit Shimoni has two passions: history and hipsters.

Since 2014, he's been working on a series of illustrations called "HIPSTORY" target="_blank" — a reimagining of iconic historical figures as modern-day hipsters. And with almost 20,000 Instagram followers, he's quickly gaining a large following for his work.

Everyone from Abraham Lincoln to Hillary Clinton is fair game for a Shimoni-drawn transformation: JFK gets a hipster haircut, Queen Elizabeth dons a flower crown, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel rocks black lipstick.

Keep scrolling to see some of Shimoni's coolest "hipstorical" portraits.

"Hipster" Donald Trump fashions an ironic Hawaiian shirt — and an even bigger hair swoop.

Shimoni creates a new addition for the HIPSTORY series every two months, according to his post on Bored Panda.

Each figure's new look is carefully crafted, and Shimoni has an eye for detail.

Like the "Moby Dick" tattoo on Barack Obama's right arm.

It's important, says Shimoni, that the illustrations still convey the essence of the person. He chose to incorporate "Moby Dick" into Obama's new look, for instance, because it's one of the former president's favorite books.

Or Frida Kahlo's tattoo of her husband, Diego Rivera, on her left arm.

Kahlo was known for her portraits, and she often incorporated the face of her husband, Rivera, into her art.

Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, sports a blonde hair streak.

Shimoni says he chooses to include controversial leaders, like Jon-un, because they will " target="_blank"shape the future of tomorrow."

Check out Einstein's "E = mc2" neck tattoo.

And MLK's "Dream Big" baseball cap.

It's an allusion to 1963's "I Have A Dream" speech.

Van Gogh has only one bluetooth ear bud — a clever nod to the artist having cut off his right ear in 1888.

Also notice "hipster" Van Gogh's sunflower t-shirt and "chair" target="_blank" neck tattoo, both references to some of his more famous works of art.

Nelson Mandela rocks a "fade" haircut, a staple of the 1990s that's recently been revived by hipsters.

There are many different kinds of fade haircuts to choose from these days.

Queen Elizabeth swaps her usual hat in favor of a flower crown.

In reality, England's queen has a list of fashion do's and don'ts that are strictly followed by the Royal Family.

Surrealist Salvador Dalí probably would have loved his 2018 look.

Shimoni even included a tattoo of a Chupa Chups lollipop underneath Dalí's right collarbone. Dalí designed the brand's logo in 1969.

And Princess Diana would have loved her red ribbon pin.

The Princess of Wales made strides in de-stigmatizing AIDS (represented by a red ribbon) throughout the 1980s and '90s.

Abraham Lincoln looks fittingly debonair.

As the age-old saying goes: history repeats itself. Many hipsters sport beards similar to Abe's in 2018, which is why Shimoni chose to include it in his illustration.

"Hipster" Gandhi looks like a super chill dude.

And Pablo Picasso wears a silk jacket, printed with his own painting.

The famous black-and-white design is from "Guernica," target="_blank" one of Picasso's more politically influenced pieces depicting the Spanish Civil War.

A gold chain peeks out of Vladimir Putin's hip bowling shirt.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel rocks dark lips and platinum hair.

It didn't seem possible, but JFK's hair actually looks even better in "2018."

Argentinian revolutionary Che Guevara gets an updated version of his classic beret.

Instead of the iconic red star, Guevara's "hipster" beanie has an Adidas logo.

Ultimately, Shimoni's goal is "to give today's generation access to history's leaders."

Winston Churchill is almost unrecognizable as a hipster, but that's precisely Shimoni's mission — to create fresh and renewed interest in history's oft-inaccessible figureheads.

But then there's Andy Warhol — who looks curiously the same.

Some visionaries are just ahead of their time.

