A House of Holland jacket, available on ASOS, is raising eyebrows across the world.

The half blue, half red frayed denim jacket retails for $395.

It even has detachable sleeves, and has been described as "a millennial shedding its skin."

From Carmar Denim's "extreme cut-out" jeans to Pretty Little Thing's hi-vis jacket, fashion today is nothing if not inventive.

However, it's safe to say that the more "creative" product launches tend to raise eyebrows amongst the general public.

The latest confusing item of clothing to perplex shoppers across the globe is House of Holland's "vivid contrast oversized denim jacket."

Half pale washed denim, half coated red denim, the jacket comes complete with a frayed border between the two parts — not to mention removable sleeves (detachable via zips round the shoulders). There's certainly a lot going on.

Somehow, it's sold out on House of Holland's website, but the jacket is available on ASOS, whose fashion experts suggest that it's perfect for "when one color just won't do."

Oh, and it costs $395.

The jacket was recently brought to public attention after being shared on the Instagram account @asbos_sos, which shares ASOS' more unique, amusing, and questionable items with its 15,000 followers.

"A rare sighting of a millennial shedding its skin in preparation for the colder months," the account wrote of the jacket.

Instagram users seemed to enjoy the comment, and some couldn't help but express their amusement at the bewildering fashion item in the comments.

If you feel the jacket is the transitional item your seasonal wardrobe has been crying out for, you can get matching jeans, too.