Lifestyle This chartered accountant quit his job to make vegan chocolates after temporarily losing his eyesight

  • Andrew Kennard quit his job as an accountant to start a vegan chocolate factory.
  • He started Kennard's in 2016 and specialized in artisan vegan and kosher chocolates.
  • Andrew made the sudden career shift after losing his eyesight temporarily.

Andrew Kennard was working as an accountant when one day he suddenly lost his sight. It took two rounds of surgery and multiple laser treatments before he eventually regained his vision.

While his sight had returned, Andrew decided that he wanted to do something more creative with his life than accounting and started Kennard's chocolates.

Kennard's produces hundreds of chocolates a day in its North London factory and specializes in artisan vegan and kosher chocolates.

Andrew worked for months to develop and balance innovative flavors like raspberry and lavender, and chili and cardamom.

