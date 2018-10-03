Pulse.com.gh logo
This company is selling individually carved 'luxury' ice cubes made of purified water — and charging $325 per bag


Courtesy of Glace Luxury Ice

  • A California company sells "luxury" ice cubes for $325 per bag.
  • According to Glace Luxury Ice, their product is superior to regular ice because it's "purified of minerals, additives and other pollutants."
  • Glace Ice claims that the design of their cubes — which come in cube or sphere shapes — provide minimum dilution, maximum cooling, and should be enjoyed with "premium spirits."

If you're drinking top-shelf liquor, you'd better be enjoying it with top-shelf ice.

That's the idea behind a California company that sells "luxury" ice cubes for $325 per bag.

Glace Luxury Ice says that its ice is of higher quality than regular ice, which is made with local tap water and may contain impurities and carcinogens, resulting in poor tasting and potentially unhealthy ice, according to the company's website.

Glace Ice, on the other hand, is purified and protected in a resealable package, which ensures its purity, according to the company.

"Our elegant design provides minimum dilution and maximum cooling, greatly enhancing enjoyment at the point of consumption," the website reads. "Glace Luxury Ice provides consumers with a top-shelf choice for ice that matches their premium spirit selection."

