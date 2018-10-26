news

A couple from the UK is traveling around Europe in a former bread delivery truck turned tiny home.

Iona Stewart and Martin Hill met while working in the French Alps during the winter ski season, and eventually decided to buy a home together.

That home turned out to be a bright yellow truck. But in a few short months, the couple redesigned it into a cozy sanctuary that they now live and travel in full-time.

INSIDER talked with Stewart about her home on wheels and what it's like to join the tiny home movement.

Stewart and Hill were originally living in an RV when they decided to design a tiny home.

Already living a pretty nomadic lifestyle, the pair was staying in an RV when they first met, but wanted to find something more permanent that they could take on the road.

"The RV we were staying in needed a lot of work, so it was either gut that out and completely rebuild that or start fresh," Stewart told INSIDER. "We came up with a silly plan to build a new camper out of a lorry."

After struggling to find a truck that was spacious enough for their needs, they finally found a "lorry" on eBay.

They discovered the perfect space in a former bread delivery truck on eBay, and bought it for $4,600.

The truck is 28 feet long and just seven feet wide, but Stewart and Hill worked together to make it as functional as possible.

"I'm handy in design," Stewart said. "Martin knows electrics, plumbing, and generally likes building stuff for fun, so we work well together."

Stewart and Hills renovated the entire home themselves in just a few months.

"We renovated it in four months," Iona explained. "We were lucky enough not to have to work so we worked on it nearly every day."

The truck has been redesigned to be completely solar powered.

"We didn't go out purposefully to design our lorry to be green. It's just the way we live," she said. "We live in a beautiful world so why ruin it with unnecessary pollution."

It has a full kitchen and cozy living space.

"We have a full kitchen just like any house — apart from a toaster and microwave because they're too high in power," she explained.

The living room even doubles as a guest room thanks to a pull-out couch.

"We wanted space to have friends and family over too," she said, adding, "living in it full-time meant it had to be spacious."

The bedroom is on a different level than the rest of the home.

Two wooden steps leads to the quaint but cozy bedroom.

It fits a double bed and has plenty of storage space.

Stewart explained that they don't have any storage issues despite the smaller space.

"When you live in a van full time, I think you live a more minimalist life so you don't keep as much stuff as people do in a house," she said.

The low cost of living is the biggest advantage to tiny home living, according to the couple.

"We feel that our money goes a lot further in life without the bills of a house. We pay about $51 a month for gas and fuel for heating," she said. "That's it."

Everything in the home was handcrafted by Hill and Stewart.

Hill and Stewart put their creative touches on everything inside the home, including the wooden shelves that separate the kitchen and living space.

Though water is a struggle in any tiny home, the toilet works almost as well as in a regular house.

Although you have to actually place water into the toilet before using, it works almost as well as one connected to plumbing. Stewart also said she wishes she could take longer showers, but she and Hill have to be conscious of water conservation.

"Tiny home life isn't for everyone," Stewart said. "It's a completely different way of living."

A pellet stove and a diesel heater keeps the little home nice and warm.

"[The pellet stove] creates hardly any pollution," Stewart said.

The best part of living in a house on wheels? Traveling the world in it.

They are living in France for the foreseeable future, and are perfectly snug in their movable dream home.

"Van life beats house life for us any day," Stewart said, "and our lorry is exactly how we want it."

