Daylight saving time (DST) goes into effect on November 4 this year.

Daylight saving time Webuyanycar.com created a themed brain teaser with a hidden clock that is turned back one hour.

If you can't spot it, keep scrolling for the answer.



When daylight saving time goes into effect on November 4 this year, the clocks will "fall back" one hour until they "spring forward" again in March 2019.

This daylight saving-themed brain teaser from Webuyanycar.com contains dozens of clocks set to 10 o'clock in a busy city, but only one of them is turned back one hour to nine o'clock.

Can you find it?

If you didn't, that's okay.

Try again.