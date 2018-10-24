Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle This daylight saving time brain teaser contains a hidden clock turned back one hour — can you spot it?

  Published:

This daylight saving-themed brain teaser contains dozens of clocks set to 10 o'clock on a busy city block, but only one of them is turned back one hour.

Can you find the clock set back one hour? play

Can you find the clock set back one hour?

(Courtesy of Webuyanycar.com)

When daylight saving time goes into effect on November 4 this year, the clocks will "fall back" one hour until they "spring forward" again in March 2019.

This daylight saving-themed brain teaser from Webuyanycar.com contains dozens of clocks set to 10 o'clock in a busy city, but only one of them is turned back one hour to nine o'clock.

Can you find it?

Where is it? play

Where is it?

(Courtesy of Webuyanycar.com)

If you didn't, that's okay.

Try again.

Still no sign of the clock?

The answer is below.

If you want to see where it is, keep scrolling.

Or if you want to look one more time, now's your chance to scroll back up.

Ready to see the answer?

Here it is:

There it is. play

There it is.

(Courtesy of Webuyanycar.com)

It's a subtle difference, but the beige clock towards the bottom left shows that the time is nine o'clock.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

