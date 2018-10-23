Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle This iconic Las Vegas hotel's $620 million renovation will transform it into a 'modern art museum' with pieces from Damien Hirst and Andy Warhol — take a look inside

  Published: , Refreshed:

Palms Casino Resort

High-profile gamblers rejoice! The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is undergoing a $620 million renovation — the most expensive in the city's history.

In 2016, the resort was bought by billionaire art collectors and fight promoters Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta for $312.5 million, according to the New York Post.

The pair have since poured money into the resort's $40,000-a-night two-storey villas, a $3 million scotch whiskey inventory, a Damien Hirst shark in the lobby's bar, and countless other priceless artworks from the likes of Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

"By the end of the $620 million renovation, Palms will be a completely transformed property making it one of Las Vegas' most sought-after destinations," the resort's General Manager Jon Gray said in a statement sent to Business Insider.

It's not all the reserve of the super-rich, though. Resort rooms at the Palms start at $139 a night and suites start at $199 a night.

Scroll down to take a look inside the mega-renovation.

