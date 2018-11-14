news

LEGO built a drivable Bugatti Chiron. Everything from the brake pads to the dashboard is made of LEGO parts. Official Bugatti pilot Andy Wallace took the car for a test drive. The following is a transcript of the video.

This Lego Bugatti Chiron actually drives. It was made using Lego Technic parts. Technic is a nontraditional Lego system that allows users to create more advanced models.

Even the interior is made entirely out of Lego bricks. Seats. Steering wheel. Dashboard. 2,304 Lego motors make 5.3 horsepower. The Lego Bugatti has a top speed of 12 mph. It took over 1 million pieces to create.