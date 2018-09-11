This luxury resort on Maine's largest island costs up to $2,000 per night and is a gateway to one of the country's most stunning national parks

Courtesy of West Street Hotel
The West Street Hotel, which sits on Maine's largest island and has stunning views of the harbor, offers a distinctly New England experience.
The rooms are decorated in a charmingly nautical style and the restaurant serves Maine lobster, seafood chowder, mussels, and fish and chips.
The upscale resort, which can cost up to $2,000 per night, is also an ideal base from which to explore Acadia National Park.
Here's a look at the hotel and the variety of activities guests can enjoy while staying there.