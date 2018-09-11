Pulse.com.gh logo
This luxury resort on Maine's largest island costs up to $2,000 per night and is a gateway to one of the country's most stunning national parks


Courtesy of West Street Hotel

  • A waterfront luxury hotel in Maine almost looks like it belongs on a Caribbean island, but it offers a quintessential New England experience.
  • At the West Street Hotel in Bar Harbor, guests can eat authentic Maine dishes such as lobster and clam chowder and take in panoramic views of the harbor from the adults-only rooftop pool.
  • The hotel serves as a base from which to explore nearby Acadia National Park.
  • It will cost you between $249 and $2,000 per night to stay at the resort.

The West Street Hotel, which sits on Maine's largest island and has stunning views of the harbor, offers a distinctly New England experience.

The rooms are decorated in a charmingly nautical style and the restaurant serves Maine lobster, seafood chowder, mussels, and fish and chips.

The upscale resort, which can cost up to $2,000 per night, is also an ideal base from which to explore Acadia National Park.

Here's a look at the hotel and the variety of activities guests can enjoy while staying there.

