news

Courtesy of Steve Shoemaker — Amity Photos

There's a 19th century Victorian estate in Albion, New York, listed for sale with a $500,000 price tag.

It's been painstakingly restored over the last 11 years to it's original grandeur.

The listing comes with a rather unique feature: the owner says the home is haunted by the ghost of the former lady of the house.

The property, known as The Pillars Estate, has been on the market for three years now and, even after a $500,000 price cut, has not yet found a buyer.

Not far from the coast of Lake Ontario in New York sits a 19th century Victorian home listed for sale for $500,000.

Dubbed The Pillars Estate, it comes with a ballroom, antique furnishings, and even an antique front door key.

It took 11 years for its owner, Tony McMurtrie, to restore the home to its original grandeur.

"This house has just got so much feeling to it," McMurtrie told Zillow. "I actually think every house speaks and has it's own story."

As for this house's story, McMurtrie believes the home is haunted by one of its former residents.

Take a look around the magnificent Victorian mansion.