Courtesy of Steve Shoemaker — Amity Photos
Not far from the coast of Lake Ontario in New York sits a 19th century Victorian home listed for sale for $500,000.
Dubbed The Pillars Estate, it comes with a ballroom, antique furnishings, and even an antique front door key.
It took 11 years for its owner, Tony McMurtrie, to restore the home to its original grandeur.
"This house has just got so much feeling to it," McMurtrie told Zillow. "I actually think every house speaks and has it's own story."
As for this house's story, McMurtrie believes the home is haunted by one of its former residents.
