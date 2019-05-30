So far, she has visited 21 out of the 36 states in the country. She shares her wonderful experience in a Q/A with Business Insider SSA by Pulse.

Here is everything you need to know about travelling within Nigeria:

BISSA: What is it like to travel across the country?

Uko: "I've been to 21 states so far and I feel travelling in Nigeria has been a wonderful experience, people see it difficult cause of security reasons firstly, accessibility to these areas and then Nigerians are not so aware of the amazing tourist attractions in each state…"

BISSA: What are your best and worst states and why?

Uko: "I don't have a best and worse… but I love Enugu and Cross River states, they have a lot of untapped tourist attractions, and magnificent landscapes and are known for their diverse food delicacies."

BISSA: What lessons have you learnt from travelling across the country?

Uko: "I've learnt that Nigerians are generally nice people, I've received help from a lot of strangers, we are actually friendly contrary to the general notion."

BISSA: What are your best dishes, culture or traditions so far?

Uko: "I don't have a best dish. I must say I love a variety of dishes especially the spicy ones. When it comes to culture I'll pick the East cause I've experienced a lot of their cultures and traditions."

BISSA: What differences and similarities in culture/people have you noticed while travelling across the country?

Uko: "In Nigeria, there's a huge similarity in terms of food… but cultural differences are more. The cultures up North and South are almost entirely different, even the cultures in the East and South are different but for food, you can find same ingredients but prepared in a different way or almost same methods. "

"In terms of people, we are generally very welcoming especially the Northerners which is contrary to what we think about them."