This over-the-top luxury resort outside of Pittsburgh was inspired partially by the Ritz Paris and features a zoo, a private airfield, and a pet spa

news

Courtesy of Nemacolin Woodlands Resort

Guests at this 2,000-acre luxury resort in Pennsylvania can choose to stay in one of three hotels, seven luxury vacation homes, or three townhomes.

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, set in the wooded Laurel Highlands, is about a 1.5-hour drive from Pittsburgh.

Some of its amenities include a private airfield, BMWs available to test drive, a pet resort, two golf courses, an Adventure Center with paintballing and zip-lining, and a Wildlife Academy complete with lions, tigers, bears, and other animals.

Staying at the resort costs between $229 and $3,500 per night on average.

Tucked away in the Pennsylvania woods is a luxury resort that spans 2,000 acres and is a world of its own.

In 1987, Joseph A. Hardy III bought a 550-acre piece of land that he hoped would one day be "a world-class destination," according to Forbes. His daughter, Maggie Hardy Magerko, now the owner, helped that dream come true in the form of Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.

Today, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort offers luxurious rooms in hotels, vacation homes, or townhomes, gourmet restaurants, and amenities that include two golf courses, top-notch spa services, and adventure packages. Guests can arrive by private plane at the resort's own private airfield and test drive BMWs provided by the resort.

"I feel proud [that the resort can] go up against anybody, anywhere, on any continent," Magerko told Forbes in 2017.

Rates vary by season and day of the week but generally range between $229 and $3,500 per night depending on the choice of accommodations, a representative for the resort told Business Insider.

Here's a look at the massive resort.