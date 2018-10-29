news

The internet has been stumped by yet another animal optical illusion.

The image uploaded to Twitter shows a black animal on a tiled floor. People on social media seem to be split — some see a black crow, while others see a black cat.

What do you see when you take another look?

At first glance, it's easy to mistake the image as a black crow. But if you adjust your eyes, you can see that it's a cat with its head twisted backward, looking up at the camera.

Here's an illustration that will explain everything.

It's okay if it took you a few minutes to find the hidden cat because the photo even confused Google.

