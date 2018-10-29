Pulse.com.gh logo
This photo of a crow — or is it a cat? — is going viral on Twitter, and people are seriously confused

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A picture posted to Twitter has the internet confused. Many think it's a black crow, while others see a black cat. What do you see?

The internet can't decide if this is a cat or a crow. play

The internet can't decide if this is a cat or a crow.

(@RobertMadguire_/ Twitter)

The internet has been stumped by yet another animal optical illusion.

The image uploaded to Twitter shows a black animal on a tiled floor. People on social media seem to be split — some see a black crow, while others see a black cat.

What do you see when you take another look?

What do you see? play

What do you see?

(@RobertMadguire_/ Twitter)

At first glance, it's easy to mistake the image as a black crow. But if you adjust your eyes, you can see that it's a cat with its head twisted backward, looking up at the camera.

Here's an illustration that will explain everything.

It's definitely a cat. play

It's definitely a cat.

(@RobertMaguire_/ Twitter)

It's okay if it took you a few minutes to find the hidden cat because the photo even confused Google.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

