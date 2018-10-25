Pulse.com.gh logo
This restaurant's chicken wing prices are so outrageously confusing they're stumping the internet

This Chinese restaurant's wing prices seem to make no sense whatsoever, and it's confusing everyone on the internet.

Chinese Wings play

Chinese Wings

(Sean Woodall/ Twitter)

A Philadelphia Chinese restaurant's pricing has left the internet truly baffled.

Philly resident Sean Woodall tweeted Danny's Wok chicken wing menu, and everyone is confused by the restaurant's wild pricing system.

Take a look:

There seems to be no logical pattern for how much a single wing costs. Apparently, each additional wing costs somewhere between $1.10 and $1.15, but things go off the rails around the 24 wing mark. In fact, the 25th wing costs only 55 cents — significantly cheaper than the rest.

The menu has Twitter wondering if there is a hidden pattern or if it's all one giant mistake.

Others are convinced there is a pattern and are using math to prove it.

Meanwhile, some have turned to visuals like graphs and charts to crack the puzzle.

Since this math problem seems to be unsolvable, some Twitter users instead are offering ways to "hack" the pricing structure to get the most chicken wings for the lowest cost.

For example, if you want to buy 60 wings, it will be cheaper to purchase 50 wings and then an additional 10 wings.

And you thought you'd never use your high school math again.

