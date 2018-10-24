Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle This simple trick can stop you from losing your passport, according to a flight attendant

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Yulia Grigoryeva / Shutterstock

  • A British Airways flight attendant shared a simple trick for never losing your passport.
  • If you're going to keep it in your hotel safe, leave the shoes you travel in in the safe, too.
  • That way, you won't leave the hotel room without checking the safe.

Losing your passport is one of the most stressful things that can happen on holiday.

Whether it's stolen or you simply misplace it, travel plans can get interrupted and flights can be missed if you don't have your passport on you.

According to British Airways flight attendant Ty Opoku Adjei, countless travellers forget their passports in their hotel room safe.

"When we go on holiday, it’s natural to want to keep your valuables in the hotel room safe," she said, adding that some people "make it all the way to the airport only to realise they’ve left their passport in the safe."

However, she said there's an easy way to prevent this from happening.

"My top tip is to keep one of your shoes you plan to wear on your journey home in the safe.

"If you do this, you’ll never leave the hotel room without checking the safe ever again... as long as you don’t forget where you put your shoe, of course!"

It's a pretty simple tip to follow.

If you do find yourself with a lost passport, though, here are the four steps you should immediately follow.

