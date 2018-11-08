Six-year-old Aili Adalia recreated Cardi B and Zendaya's iconic looks. But when she's not recreating celebrity outfits, she's got a style all her own.
A 6-year-old blogger is giving the fashion world a run for its money.
Detroit native Aili Adalia and her mother Kanaya Monet are getting the attention of some big celebrities after recreating their most iconic fashion moments. From Zendaya to Tracee Ellis Ross, Aili is turning heads with her perfectly crafted gowns and runway-ready poses.
INSIDER spoke with Aili's mother to learn more about what it takes to create these homemade replicas. Keep scrolling to see some of Aili's best recreations.
"Last year, during the 2017 Met Gala ball, Aili accompanied me while watching it," Monet said. "Zendaya’s Yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress captured Aili’s eyes and she literally went bonkers over it!"
After mostly teaching herself about fashion design, Monet decided to recreate the dress for her daughter and took a picture for social media. The next day the "Greatest Showman" actress posted the picture of Aili on her page, so they decided to try to create more iconic looks.
View this post on Instagram
We all know the #metgala was yesterday evening! And each and every year, @aili_in_town picks her favorite from the red carpet!! Can you guess who her favorite was this year!?....YOU GUESSED IT!! @iamcardib! She loved her @moschino gown sooo much, of course we had to remake it! SO LET#emo#4oCZ##S RELIVE THE MOMENT!! Everyone please tag @iamcardib and repost so we all can relive through @aili_in_town honoring the phenomenal @iamcardib! AND SWIPE TO SEE A SIDE BY SIDE! DO YOU THINK @aili_in_town NAILED IT?!! . . . . #metgala #metgala2018 #cardib #voguemagazine #stylecollective #moschino #enews @enews @hollywoodunlocked @theshaderoom @voguemagazine @teenvogue @moschino @balleralert @itsjeremyscott @theellenshow
The pair loved Cardi B's look from this year's gala, so they decided to make their own version of the "Heavenly Body" dress. The result was a perfectly crafted white gown and headpiece adorned with jewels.
Monet said it typically takes two to five hours to create a look like this, and it only takes Aili "literally like five minutes to nail the shot — not fair!"
View this post on Instagram
This Halloween, I thought... #emo#4oCc##WHAT WOULD @traceeellisross DO?#emo#4oCd## and just like that, I DID exactly what she#emo#4oCZ##d do! Capture a shot, like this one here, from @instylemagazine, with grace & ease, all while having fun! Like Ms. Ross, I LOVE TO PLAY DRESS UP! I love to have fun with it, and wear whatever makes me feel beautiful! Thank you @traceeellisross for teaching women, and young women all around the world to be themselves beautifully and unapologetically. EVERYONE PLEASE LET ME KNOW HOW I DID BELOW! And don#emo#4oCZ##t forget to TAG @traceeellisross !!! TAG AWAY!!!! . . . #fashionpost #dailylook #bloggerlife #fashionblog #ootdfashion #fashionaddict #outfitideas #bloggers #streetstyle #nyfw #lafw #pfw #nytimesfashion #voguefashion #family #outfitoftheday #streetstyleluxe #ootd #fashionable #fashiongram #styled #fashionstreet #halloween2018 #traceeellisross #instylemagazine #shaderoom #hypekidshalloween
"Our family loves her entire existence, especially on 'Black-ish,'" Monet said.
For Halloween, Monet and Aili decided to make an almost exact replica of Ross' outfit from an InStyle photo shoot. Ross immediately reposted the photo of Aili, praising Aili for the recreation.
Read more: A teen with 8 siblings dressed as a 'tired mom' for Halloween and completely nailed it
View this post on Instagram
HERE IT IS GUYS!! MORE FASHION REMAKE FUN THAT YOU ALL HAVE BEEN ASKING FOR! Some of you have even said, you don#emo#4oCZ##t think there is anyone I can#emo#4oCZ##t remake! #emo#77iP## Well, thanks to @papermagazine for their recent shoot with celebrity actress/model @karrueche! My mom & I decided to pick a shot from their spread for inspiration! Simply because, @karrueche is an actress and model like I dream to be, and from her words via @papermagazine interview, she said #emo#4oCc##she represents girls like me, making them feel confident...#emo#4oCd## And I agree! How#emo#4oCZ##d I do guys?! Help me TAG @karrueche to let her know, she#emo#4oCZ##s got a mini me who chose her for some fashion remake inspiration! Sincerely, Aili. (Your mini fashion model who loves to capture fun fashion shots!) . . . . #kidzfashion #trendykiddies #superfashionkids #igkiddies #fashionkidsworld #trendy_tots #fashionkids #disneykids #disney #pbskids #childmodel #model #nickelodeon #kidsstyle #kidsootd #kidsofinstagram #kidswear #kidsfashionistamodel #fashionista #toddlerfashion #blogger #fashionblogger #streetstyle #toddlerlife #fashionbombkids #thetrendykidz #cutest_kiddies
They chose to put their own twist on one of Trans' looks because the "CLAWS" actress believes in the importance of confidence.
But it also comes down to one simple fact: "All these women have a love for fashion just like us," Monet told INSIDER.
View this post on Instagram
Today I GRADUATED FROM KINDERGARTEN!! I had such an amazing year! Met sooo many new friends in the beginning who have now become my best friends forever! I am SUPER EXCITED FOR SUMMER BREAK, and even more excited to be a 1ST GRADER NEXT YEAR! Today was awesome, and I am so proud of myself! Congratulations to all the graduates around the world! YOU DID IT! WAY TO GO!#emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#4oCN##!! Dress: By Mommy: @kanayamonet . . . . #kidzfashion #trendykiddies #superfashionkids #igkiddies #fashionkidsworld #trendy_tots #fashionkids #disneykids #disney #pbskids #childmodel #model #nickelodeon #kidsstyle #kidsootd #kidsofinstagram #kidswear #kidsfashionistamodel #fashionista #toddlerfashion #blogger #fashionblogger #streetstyle #toddlerlife #fashionbombkids #thetrendykidz #cutest_kiddies
"I teach her to wear whatever makes her feel confident, happy, and great inside," Monet said. "Confidence comes from within — not from the clothing that you wear. She knows to wear whatever makes her feel free."
View this post on Instagram
#emo#4oCc## I got popcorn in my bag....swag!#emo#4oCd## @beyonce voice. Sunnies: @urbanoutfitters Shirt: By Mommy Overalls: By Mommy Shoes: @converse Purse: @target . . . . #kidzfashion #trendykiddies #superfashionkids #igkiddies #fashionkidsworld #trendy_tots #fashionkids #disneykids #disney #pbskids #childmodel #model #nickelodeon #kidsstyle #kidsootd #kidsofinstagram #kidswear #kidsfashionistamodel #fashionista #toddlerfashion #blogger #fashionblogger #streetstyle #toddlerlife #freshkidnation #fashionbombkids #thetrendykidz #cutest_kiddies
"We wish to inspire and encourage young girls around the world to believe in themselves, to practice self-care and love daily, and to go after their dreams," Monet said. "No matter what your age is, anything is possible."
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.