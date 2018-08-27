This Taiwanese tea is so popular in London that it's only sold twice a day and is limited to 1 per person

news

Taiwanese tea brand YiFang sells the Mudflip, a drink so popular that it's only served two times a day and is limited to one per person.

The Mudflip is made with tapioca pearls, brown sugar, and milk. Before serving, the pearls have to cook in the sugar for about two hours, which is why the tea is such a limited edition.

The best way to enjoy the Mudflip is by indeed flipping it as you can see the thick brown sugar syrup and the pearls mixing up with the milk.

In total, YiFang serves 20 different drinks and brews 100 liters of tea per day. It uses four teas: black, green, ching, and oolong.

It has over 600 stores in Taiwan and it opened three in London in 2018.

Produced and filmed by Claudia Romeo