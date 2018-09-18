Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

This trike is made to look like a semitruck


Lifestyle This trike is made to look like a semitruck

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Walt Moss builds custom vehicles out of the spare parts from his trucking business. His motorcycle, bus, and trike all have semi parts, and they're all tuned for max power. Following is a transcript of the video.

This trike is made to look like a semitruck. The hood of a semi is used as the canopy. Walter Moss is the creator. The trike isn’t Walt's only build. His first build was a motorcycle with a semi tire. He also built the Rat Truck. The hood is 11-feet-long. Mad Moss is a shortened school bus with a semi's hood. With 600 horsepower, this bus isn’t taking anyone to school. Walt currently isn’t interested in selling any of his builds.

Top Articles

1 Body Contouring The changing face of male cosmetic surgery in Ghanabullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle From Cape Town to Cairo, here are top ten wealthiest...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

On the Peak, the supply of new luxury homes is extremely limited, Thomas Lam, head of valuation and consultancy at Knight Frank, told Bloomberg. "Prices for houses will grow further due to the limited supply," Lam told the South China Morning Post.
Lifestyle This $446 million mansion in Hong Kong could break the record as the most expensive home ever sold in the world's most expensive housing market — and it's surprisingly modest
United boarding area digital display.
Lifestyle United just made major changes to the way you board the plane and they say it's going to make things a lot easier (UAL)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk frequently uses Twitter to reveal new features and products.
Lifestyle Elon Musk said Tesla is almost finished testing a feature that owners have wanted for months (TSLA)
One Manhattan father said his children's nanny gives him two 90-minute massages per week.
Lifestyle Forget second languages: wealthy New Yorkers now want their kids' nannies to do their hair, drive Zambonis, and give them massages