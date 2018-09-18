news

Walt Moss builds custom vehicles out of the spare parts from his trucking business. His motorcycle, bus, and trike all have semi parts, and they're all tuned for max power. Following is a transcript of the video.

This trike is made to look like a semitruck. The hood of a semi is used as the canopy. Walter Moss is the creator. The trike isn’t Walt's only build. His first build was a motorcycle with a semi tire. He also built the Rat Truck. The hood is 11-feet-long. Mad Moss is a shortened school bus with a semi's hood. With 600 horsepower, this bus isn’t taking anyone to school. Walt currently isn’t interested in selling any of his builds.