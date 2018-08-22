Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

This van transforms into the ultimate adventure vehicle


Lifestyle This van transforms into the ultimate adventure vehicle

  • Published: , Refreshed:

VanDoIt can fit any adventurer's needs. It's equipped with a track system that allows users to set the van up in various configurations. It has a gear slide that allows users to easily access their equipment. The following is a transcript of the video.

This RV is made to order. It’s perfect for the ultimate adventurer. This RV is called VanDoIt. VanDoIt can fit any adventurer's needs. Here’s what’s inside. The gear slide can be used to store bikes or equipment. The kitchen pod has running water, an electric stove, and plenty of storage. It can be used in or outside the van. T-tracks are what make the van modular. You can set up cabinets, cargo nets, and more. Options also include a hydraulic lift bed, a TV, a portable toilet, and a fridge. VanDoIt starts at $48,0000.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle Two beautiful plus size Kenyan women open up about loving...bullet
2 Lifestyle This Ghanaian actor who starred in the Hollywood blockbuster...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lifestyle These are the most popular African travel destinations for US Presidents
Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents
Lifestyle Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents
Lifestyle Kenya’s first President Jomo Kenyatta is the only African President and one of the few world leaders to be embalmed
Lifestyle A peek inside Jomo Kenyatta’s fiercely guarded mausoleum