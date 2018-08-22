This van transforms into the ultimate adventure vehicle

news

VanDoIt can fit any adventurer's needs. It's equipped with a track system that allows users to set the van up in various configurations. It has a gear slide that allows users to easily access their equipment. The following is a transcript of the video.

This RV is made to order. It’s perfect for the ultimate adventurer. This RV is called VanDoIt. VanDoIt can fit any adventurer's needs. Here’s what’s inside. The gear slide can be used to store bikes or equipment. The kitchen pod has running water, an electric stove, and plenty of storage. It can be used in or outside the van. T-tracks are what make the van modular. You can set up cabinets, cargo nets, and more. Options also include a hydraulic lift bed, a TV, a portable toilet, and a fridge. VanDoIt starts at $48,0000.