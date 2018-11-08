news

Thirteen people were killed — including the gunman — in a shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California on Thursday night.

The mass shooting was a shock for the community, which was ranked the third-safest place to live in America this year.

Just this year, Niche, a company that researches the liveability of US cities, ranked the community No. 3 on a list of the safest places to live in America.

The ranking is based on several factors including violent and property crime rates, as well as reviews from residents.

The town was so safe that when the ranking was released last spring, the murder rate was zero (compared to a national average of six per 100,000 residents).

Thousand Oaks is also way below the national average when it comes to assaults, rape, robbery, burglary, theft and motor vehicle theft.

Sixty-five percent of residents that were polled said they felt "very safe" and that there was "no crime to speak of."

Niche also ranks Thousand Oaks No. 4 on their places with the best public schools and No. 22 on the best places to raise a family list.

One of the survivors of the shooting, 20-year-old Holden Harrah, said he never thought something like this would happen in his community.

"Thousand Oaks, I like to say it's our safe-haven because this type of stuff doesn't happen, like ever," Harrah told NBC News. "No one would ever think this would happen here, and that's why I'm in shock."