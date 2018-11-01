news

The caravan of migrants making their way through Mexico to the United States has been characterized by some Americans as a national-security threat or an "invasion" — but less talked-about are the thousands of young children making the journey.

Last week, UNICEF pegged the number of children at an estimated 2,300, but the caravan has been dwindling as it moves further north and exhaustion and sickness is causing migrants to give up.

It's unclear how many are still traveling, how many may try to stay in Mexico, and how many have returned to their home countries.

Humanitarian teams working with the caravan have expressed concern about the children's welfare, and noted that some of them have already become sick or dehydrated.

"The long and arduous journey has left children exposed to inclement weather, including dangerously hot temperatures, with limited access to proper shelter," UNICEF said in a statement last week.

Here's a glimpse at what the youngest members of the caravan are going through.

The caravan originally started in mid-October as a group of several hundred migrants who set out from San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Their ranks quickly swelled as word of the caravan spread, reaching an estimated peak of more than 7,000 migrants when they entered Mexico on October 19 — and nearly one-third of them were children.

Though President Donald Trump and his allies have painted the caravan as a sinister force, made up of "bad thugs and gang members" and "some very tough fighters," a major chunk of the migrants are young and vulnerable.

The kids range in age from early infancy to older teenagers traveling without their parents.

A pregnant woman was even removed from the rest of the group by ambulance in Juchitan, Mexico, on Tuesday night. She gave birth to a baby girl, the first known infant born on the caravan's journey, and is still receiving medical attention at a hospital, according to Mexican officials.

Many of the children are fleeing dangerous or tragic conditions in Northern Triangle countries including severe poverty, lack of education, widespread crime, and gang violence.

Some of the children are too young to fully understand why they and their families are making the trek, though some reportedly view the journey as more of an adventure than an escape.

One six-year-old migrant girl told the Washington Post she liked walking in the caravan with her mother each day, and explained that they didn't hitch rides in the back of trucks like some other migrants because "you can trip and fall and die."

The route and future of the caravan is still up in the air. Their numbers may not stay in the thousands as they progress north through Mexico, they may not stay together as one large group, and they still have not clarified exactly where along the 2,000-mile US-Mexico border they plan to cross.

The caravan is still roughly 900 miles from the closest part of the US-Mexico border in Texas, and they have been largely making the journey on foot and via hitch-hiking.

Though the group tried to organize buses to take the group up to Mexico City, the government refused to provide them.

Meanwhile in the US, the Trump administration has praised the Mexican government for slowing the caravan, forcing them to complete the journey on foot, and is set to deploy up to 15,000 military personnel to the border.

