Two workers dead after a Baltimore Amazon warehouse partially collapsed

Two warehouse workers died Friday after a storm caused a partial building collapse in a Baltimore-area Amazon facility, the Baltimore Sun reported.

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

  • Two warehouse workers died Friday after a storm caused a partial building collapse in a Baltimore-area Amazon warehouse facility, the Baltimore Sun reported.
  • Officials did not identify the victims killed by the 50-foot wall collapse and said it was unclear if they were employed by Amazon or its trucking contractor.
  • Worldwide Operations SVP Dave Clark tweeted Saturday morning to confirm the fatalities.

Two warehouse workers died Friday after a storm caused a partial building collapse in a Baltimore-area Amazon facility, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Officials told the Sun they would not yet identify the victims, and said it was unclear if they were employed by Amazon or its trucking contractor.

Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark said a 50-foot wall collapsed at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the midst of a massive storm, crushing two men. One of the victims was found Friday night and the other early Saturday morning.

Dave Clark, Amazon's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations who oversees the company's transportation and fulfillment, tweeted Saturday morning to confirm the news and thank responders.

Amazon has come under fire for lacking regulations and poor working conditions in their warehouses across the world. The accident comes nearly a year after Amazon was ordered to pay a $28,000 state fine for safety violations two months after two warehouse workers died in separate incidents at separate facilities.

