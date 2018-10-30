Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Uber just launched a subscription service for $14.99 per month that allows users to avoid surge pricing

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

  • Uber said on Tuesday that it has started offering a subscription service, called Ride Pass, that allows users to guarantee set prices for a monthly fee.
  • The service is currently available in Los Angeles, Austin, Orlando, Denver, and Miami.
  • It costs $24.99 per month in Los Angeles and $14.99 per month in the other four cities.
  • The fares Ride Pass subscribers pay will be determined based on historical data and won't change based on demand or other circumstances, according to The Verge.

Uber said on Tuesday that it has started offering a subscription service, called Ride Pass, that allows users to guarantee set prices for a monthly fee. The service is currently available in Los Angeles, Austin, Orlando, Denver, and Miami, an Uber representative told Business Insider. It costs $24.99 per month in Los Angeles and $14.99 per month in the other four cities, the representative added.

The fares Ride Pass subscribers pay will be determined based on historical data and won't change based on demand or other circumstances, according to The Verge, which reported that subscribers will be able to use the pre-set rates for an unlimited number of rides each month. An Uber representative said driver compensation won't be affected by the service, as drivers will earn the same rate they would driving a passenger who does not subscribe to Ride Pass.

Lyft launched its own subscription service, called the All-Access Plan, in October. The service costs $299 per month and gives users 30 rides worth up to $15 each. If a ride costs more than $15, the user pays the difference.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said the company intends to go public next year in what could become one of the tech industry's biggest IPOs. The Wall Street Journal reported this month that Uber could be valued at up to $120 billion.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle I just turned 50 — here are 10 life lessons I wish I'd learned...bullet
2 Lifestyle 11 ways to cook an egg that you probably haven’t thought ofbullet
3 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

XYST NYC has delightful vegetarian dishes.
Lifestyle 50 of the best vegetarian-friendly restaurants in the US
Kate Middleton's latest outfit resembles one of Meghan Markle's.
Lifestyle Kate Middleton wore a $795 blazer from a Canadian brand that looks like one of Meghan Markle's recent outfits
Kelsey Merrit will make history as the first Filipino woman to walk the show.
Lifestyle Meet the 18 models who will be walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time this year
petting happy dogs
Lifestyle As a 'puptern,' you can get $100 an hour to play with puppies — here's how to apply
X
Advertisement