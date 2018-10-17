Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Uber may spin off its self-driving car unit as it races to go public: report

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Uber

  • Uber is reportedly considering selling minority stakes in its Advanced Technologies Group, which designs self-driving cars.
  • The move could help Uber to slow its cash burn as it races towards an IPO next year.

Uber is considering selling off stakes in its Advanced Technologies self-driving unit as it races towards a 2019 IPO, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

Two people familiar with the matter told the paper that Uber has received interest from multiple parties for a transaction that could allow Uber to maintain a majority ownership of the unit while also retaining operational control. As recently as August, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told Reuters that a spin-off "is not something we’re thinking about at this point."

Self-driving, the fullest levels of which could still be years away, is a huge liability for all companies, not only Uber. In March, the company suspended its operations after a pedestrian was struck and killed by one of its autonomous vehicles in Arizona. What’s more, the unit burns through $500 million cash every year, sources tell the FT. Slowing its cash burn is sure to be a major focus ahead of a potential IPO.

Both Uber and Lyft are locked in a de-facto arms race towards 2019 public offerings. The Wall Street Journal on Thursday reported that Uber’s valuation could top $120 billion next year, more than the top three automakers — Ford, GM, and Fiat Chrysler — combined.

Lyft, meanwhile, has already secured Credit Suisse’s assistance with bookmaking for its public offering, with JPMorgan reportedly leading the effort and Jefferies assisting.

Read the full Financial Times report here.

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Society With Secrets Rich and powerful Ghanaians you never knew were...bullet
3 Daughters of Millionaires Meet the beautiful daughters of the super...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

2. 2018 Honda Civic: $18,940
Lifestyle These are the 10 coolest new cars for under $20,000
null
Lifestyle Tesla's VP of manufacturing is out (TSLA)
null
Lifestyle Tesla says Elon Musk plans to buy $20 million worth of stock as soon as possible (TSLA)
The Crunchy Part of the Lasagna.
Lifestyle I met the best chef in the world — and the story behind his most iconic dish is surprisingly relatable
X
Advertisement