news

From November 15 through November 17, Ulta Beauty is having a "Cyber Funday" sale exclusively on its website.

The sale includes a variety of beauty products for up to 50% off, as well as a few buy-one-get-one-free deals.

Brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Clinique, and MAC are offering free gifts to customers who spend a certain dollar amount on their respective products.

Ulta Beauty is also offering $10 off qualifying purchases of $60 or more, a free 18-piece beauty bag with purchases of $65 or more, and a $20 eReward to customers who spend $100 or more on Ulta gift cards.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be here before we know it, but Ulta Beauty isn't waiting to begin its holiday sales.

From November 15 through November 17, the beauty retailer is having a "Cyber Funday" sale, which includes a wide range of discounted beauty products for up to 50% off. The promotion also includes buy-one-get-one-free deals, free gifts with specific purchases, and discount codes like "CYBERFUN18," which gives you $10 off qualifying purchases of $60 or more.

The sale is being held exclusively on the Ulta Beauty website.

You can buy products from NYX, Urban Decay, and Essence for up to 50% off

There are over 160 promotions featured in the sale, so you can expect to find tons of discounted fan-favorite products. The NYX butter glosses, for example, are popular among makeup artists and normally cost $4.99. During the Cyber Funday sale, the glosses are reduced to $2.99.

Similarly, Urban Decay's $22 razor sharp water-resistant longwear liquid eyeliner is also 50% off, and currently costs $11.

A cult-favorite mascara is also majorly discounted this weekend. All three versions of Essence's $4.99 lash princess mascara, including the volume formula that I reviewed for INSIDER, are each on sale for $2.99.

You can get free gifts with your purchases from brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Clinique, and MAC

Of course, not every product on Ulta Beauty's website is discounted, but some brands are offering free gifts with purchases of regular-priced items. Benefit Cosmetics is one of them, offering a free three-piece gift set to customers who spend $40 or more on products from the brand.

Read more: The only online stores you should bother shopping at for Cyber Monday

Clinique is also offering a free four-piece gift set with a purchase of $45 or more.

Customers who purchase $40 worth of products from MAC will receive two free samples, and that's not the brand's only promotion during the sale. MAC's Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolours are included in a buy-one-get-one free deal that gets you two lipsticks for the price of one.

Ulta Beauty is also offering discounts and free products regardless of which specific items you buy from the sale

Any Ulta Beauty customer who spends $60 or more will be able to get $10 off a qualifying purchase using the code "CYBERFUN18" at checkout. For $5 more, customers can choose a free beauty bag, out of three different options, filled with 18 products when they spend $65 or more.

If you plan on gifting Ulta Beauty gift cards this holiday season, you might want to consider picking them up during the Cyber Funday sale. Customers who spend $100 or more on Ulta Beauty gift cards or eGift cards will receive a $20 eReward card.

Ulta Beauty's entire range of Cyber Funday deals can be found on the brand's website here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.