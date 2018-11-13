Urban Decay is combining Black Friday and Cyber Monday into a 10-day sale with discounts on several beauty products.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, and it's basically every beauty bargain hunter's favorite time of the year. If Sephora and Ulta's holiday sales weren't enough, Urban Decay is combining Black Friday and Cyber Monday into a 10-day event filled with sales and special promotions.
Here's a breakdown of the dates you need to know.
Members of the brand's Beauty Junkies program will receive 25% off.
The "weightless" concealer formula comes in 14 different shades, and will be available for $14.50 (originally $29). The UD Pro Brushes comes will be marked down to $7.50 - $29.50 (originally $15 - $59).
This popular Naked palette features 12 amber-hued natural shades and will be marked down to $27 (originally $54). It's a warmer version of the original Naked palette that was discontinued back in August, though is still available for 50% off at the time of this post.
The creamy formula contains aloe vera and jojoba oil for an added touch of moisture. Select shades will be on sale for $9 (originally $18).
This travel-friendly palette contains six neutral shades and will be marked down to $14.50 (originally $29).
The Lightbeam eye shadow palette features a mix of matte and shimmery shades and will be discounted to $12 (originally $24). The Moondust palette features eight glittery colors and will be on sale for $24.50 (originally $49).
The Naked Skin Shapeshifter complexion palette features a mix of three powders and six creams that can be used for contouring, highlighting, and color correcting. It will be on sale for $22.50 (originally $45).
Exact details on what will be available have yet to be confirmed.
The palette features a mix of 12 matte and sparkly neutrals and will be discounted to $27 (originally $54).
Keep an eye on Urban Decay's Cyber Week sale page for more information as the sale approaches.
