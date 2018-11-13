Pulse.com.gh logo
Urban Decay is combining Black Friday and Cyber Monday into a 10-day sale with discounts on several beauty products.

  • Urban Decay is having a 10-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale event from November 22 - December 1.
  • Several of the brand's popular "Naked" palettes will be 50% off.
  • The brand's lipsticks, brushes, and concealers will also be half off.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, and it's basically every beauty bargain hunter's favorite time of the year. If Sephora and Ulta's holiday sales weren't enough, Urban Decay is combining Black Friday and Cyber Monday into a 10-day event filled with sales and special promotions.

Elite Daily shared the details on the Cyber Week sale, and it looks like some fan favorites are going to be heavily discounted.

Here's a breakdown of the dates you need to know.

November 22 - November 24: Urban Decay is offering 20% off your entire purchase and free ground shipping.

Members of the brand's Beauty Junkies program will receive 25% off.

November 25: Naked Skin Concealers and UD Pro Brushes will be 50% off.

The "weightless" concealer formula comes in 14 different shades, and will be available for $14.50 (originally $29). The UD Pro Brushes comes will be marked down to $7.50 - $29.50 (originally $15 - $59).

November 26: The Naked Heat eye shadow palette will also be 50% off.

This popular Naked palette features 12 amber-hued natural shades and will be marked down to $27 (originally $54). It's a warmer version of the original Naked palette that was discontinued back in August, though is still available for 50% off at the time of this post.

Read more: Urban Decay is taking the iconic 'Naked' palette off the market — but you can get it 50% off until it's gone for good

November 27: Select shades of Vice lipsticks will be discounted by 50%.

The creamy formula contains aloe vera and jojoba oil for an added touch of moisture. Select shades will be on sale for $9 (originally $18).

November 28: The Naked Petite Heat palette will be 50% off.

This travel-friendly palette contains six neutral shades and will be marked down to $14.50 (originally $29).

November 29: The Lightbeam, Moondust, and Naked Skin Shapeshifter palettes are all half off.

The Lightbeam eye shadow palette features a mix of matte and shimmery shades and will be discounted to $12 (originally $24). The Moondust palette features eight glittery colors and will be on sale for $24.50 (originally $49).

The Naked Skin Shapeshifter complexion palette features a mix of three powders and six creams that can be used for contouring, highlighting, and color correcting. It will be on sale for $22.50 (originally $45).

November 30: Select stocking stuffers will be $10.

Exact details on what will be available have yet to be confirmed.

December 1: The Naked Smoky Palette will be 50% off.

The palette features a mix of 12 matte and sparkly neutrals and will be discounted to $27 (originally $54).

Keep an eye on Urban Decay's Cyber Week sale page for more information as the sale approaches.

