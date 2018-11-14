news

Victoria's Secret is selling lingerie inspired by the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Currently, the products are split into two runway-inspired collections, which include everything from bras to bodysuits.

Items range from $10.50 to $79.50, and everything is included in Victoria's Secret sales.

On November 29, Victoria's Secret will also release a bra that is inspired by the 2018 Fantasy Bra.

See all the looks from the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show here.

Ahead of the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the lingerie retailer has begun selling apparel and undergarments that are inspired by this year's runway looks.

Customers can shop from two different collections, which currently include T-shirts, bras, underwear, bodysuits, bustiers, pants, jackets, shorts, and robes. Prices range from $10.50 to $79.50, and everything appears to be eligible for the brand's sales and promotions.

According to Victoria's Secret's website, more products will become available closer to the show's air date on December 2.

The 2 runway-inspired collections are called Golden Angel and Downtown Angel

The Golden Angel collection features pink and gold lingerie, which appears to be inspired by the show's Golden Girls segment. The Downtown Angel collection includes black athletic apparel that was worn during the show's Downtown Angel segment.

Both collections currently include regular-priced and sale items.

Some of the products look identical to the lingerie worn by Victoria's Secret models this year

The Scalloped Lace Bustier from the brand's Golden Angel Collection, for example, appears to be identical to the one Angel Jasmine Tookes sported during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Available in pink, red, and black, the bustier retails for $56.50.

And from the Downtown Angel line, the $24.50 Logo & Lace Triangle Bralette looks very similar to a piece worn by model Georgia Fowler. It's currently available in 10 different colors including black, pale yellow, and turquoise.

You can't buy everything that was worn during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

If you're looking to purchase any of the jeweled accessories, cropped jackets, or even Angel wings that were worn during the fashion show, you won't be able to find them on Victoria's Secret's website.

You also won't be able to find the brand's $1 million 2018 Fantasy Bra. Worn by Elsa Hosk, the "Dream Angels" bra is made of 2,100 Atelier Swarovski-created diamonds and features a balconette design with thin spaghetti straps.

However, customers will have a chance to buy a similar style. According to Victoria's Secret, a Swarovski-crystal-studded bra inspired by the $1 million creation will be available for purchase starting November 29.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Find out more about how to watch the show here.

