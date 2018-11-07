news

Models at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will channel one of the most famous Angels of all time with their makeup.

Charlotte Tilbury, the lead makeup artist for the upcoming event, told People on Wednesday that she was "very much" inspired by Gisele Bündchen when creating looks for the show.

According to the beauty mogul, models will be wearing "very pretty, sun-kissed, and dreamy" makeup on the runway this year.

"The look reminds me of a golden goddess," Tilbury said. "It's a fresh, natural glamour. It's not heavy or overly contoured."

"I want the models to look like the most beautiful versions of themselves," she added.

Now an iconic supermodel, Bündchen became a Victoria's Secret Angel at the age of 19 in 1999, making her debut on the brand's runway that year.

The Brazilian model retired her Angel wings in 2006 after walking in seven shows and touring the country for Victoria's Secret's 2004 "Angels Across America" campaign.

Bündchen also spent 15 consecutive years as the highest-earning model in the world before being unseated by Kendall Jenner in 2017, according to Money.

Jenner will be joining Bella and Gigi Hadid, as well as dozens of other big names, on the Victoria's Secret runway this year. The show, which will be filmed in New York City on Thursday, airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Viewers will also be able to steam the show on ABC's website and app or watch it via their Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV subscriptions.

