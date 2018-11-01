Pulse.com.gh logo
A man in South Florida was caught on camera calling a Baskin Robbins employee the N-word.

dunkin rant play

dunkin rant

(Screenshot via Twitter)

  • Video shows a man launching into a racist tirade at a Dunkin’-Baskin Robbins store in Miami Beach, Florida. The man can be seen and heard repeatedly shouting the N-word at an employee there.
  • It is not entirely clear what set the man off, but a witness told the local ABC affiliate WPLG that the man had gotten upset after being told by the only employee on duty that he had to wait to be served.
  • That employee had apparently been busy with another customer at the time, the news report said.

A man was captured on video verbally attacking an employee inside a Dunkin'-Baskin Robbins store in Miami, Florida on Monday.

The unidentified man can be seen and heard on video shouting the N-word at the employee, and making obscene gestures with his hand.

It is not entirely clear what set the man off, but a witness told the local ABC affiliate WPLG that the man had gotten upset after being told by the only employee on duty that he had to wait to be served. That employee had apparently been busy with another customer at the time, the news report said.

The incident is the latest example of racist attacks that have been captured on video in recent years.

A woman in North Carolina was fired from her job after drunkenly accosting two African-American women.

Dunkin' released a statement to WPLG about the Monday incident in its store:

"We are aware of the video and the situation that occurred at the franchised Dunkin' restaurant located in Miami Beach. We're disappointed by the behavior exhibited by the guest in this video. Dunkin' and its franchisees remain committed to our shared goal of providing a positive restaurant experience for all guests and restaurant employees."

