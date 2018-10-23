news

Kendall Jenner's latest photo shoot for Vogue has sparked backlash over her hairstyle.

People expressed concern over Jenner's hairstyle in the comments of photos Vogue shared from the shoot on Instagram, saying that the model appeared to be wearing her hair in a style similar to an afro.

Some thought her hairstyle was offensive, questioning why Vogue didn't hire a black model to achieve the look.

Other people defended the photo, saying that Jenner's hair was curled and teased.

Vogue responded to the controversy by issuing an apology and citing artist Charles Dana Gibson's "Gibson Girl" paintings as the main inspiration behind the hairstyle.

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to the pages of Vogue, but her latest photo shoot is facing backlash for a hairstyle some people think may be a case of cultural appropriation.

Vogue has posted images from Jenner's photo shoot over the past week, which was taken by photographer Mikael Jansson and styled by Tonne Goodman. Several people took to the comments section of the Instagram posts to express their concerns over Jenner's hairstyle, which some said resembled an afro.

"They could have actually hired a black model with a real afro," one user wrote, while another added: "Once again y'all miss the mark. Please hire more people of color so they may inform you when y'all step out of line."

Others defended the photo, arguing that Jenner was simply wearing a "curled and teased" hairstyle.

However, the backlash was strong and prompted Vogue to issue an apology, in which a representative for the magazine offered an explanation of the hairstyle's inspiration.

"The image is meant to be an update of the romantic Edwardian/Gibson Girl hair which suits the period feel of the Brock Collection, and also the big hair of the '60s and the early '70s, that puffed-out, teased-out look of those eras," Vogue said in a statement provided to E! News. "We apologize if it came across differently than intended, and we certainly did not mean to offend anyone by it."

The Edwardian/Gibson Girl hairstyle the statement refers to was made popular in the late 19th and 20th century by artist Charles Dana Gibson's series of "Gibson Girls" paintings. The portraits often featured women wearing voluminous and teased hairstyles.

Representatives for Kendall Jenner, Vogue, Mikael Jansson, and Tonne Goodman did not immediately respond to INSIDER's request for comment.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.